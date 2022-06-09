Far-left San Francisco District Attorney recalled for failure to tackle crime

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) – The District Attorney for San Francisco has been recalled.
D.A. Chesa Boudin was recalled after over 60 percent of the city’s residents voiced their dissatisfaction with his soft-on-crime approach by voting for his removal.
Richie Greenberg, who helped lead the recall initiative, called its success “bittersweet.” He mourned the loss of businesses and lives due to increased crime in San Francisco under Boudin.
“We shouldn’t be popping champagne bottles,” he said. “People have died under Chesa Boudin’s watch. Lives have been ruined, families broken, businesses shuttered.”
One of the leaders of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, Melina Abdullah, praised Boudin as “one of the most committed, visionary DAs in the nation.” He vowed not to let a similar recall take place in LA.
Previously a translator under Hugo Chávez in Venezuela’s presidential palace, Boudin was elected San Francisco’s District Attorney in 2019. That year saw a wave of progressive activists take control of big-city district attorney’s offices; they claimed they would reform the criminal justice system from within. Boudin had run on a platform of “decarceration,” decrying the imprisonment of criminals as “the notion that to be free, we must cage others.”
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition.
During Boudin’s term, San Francisco became an increasingly unsafe place both to live and to do business. According to the National Review, Boudin “stopped prosecuting so-called quality-of-life crimes — things such as prostitution, public camping, public defecation, and open-air drug use.” As a not unexpected result of this refusal to prosecute, crime rates rose in San Francisco. The National Review reported that “supporters of the recall say that [refusal] sent a message that San Francisco was a consequence-free place to engage in low-level crimes, which simply encouraged more crime in the city generally.”
As a result of the rise in crime, businesses have pulled out of the city, and residents are moving. Even Democrats are unhappy with the state of San Francisco due to Boudin’s refusal to prosecute criminals. The recall indicates the utter failure of the left’s soft-on-crime approach, and the preference of even liberal-leaning San Francisco residents for the prosecution of criminals in order to keep their city safe and livable.