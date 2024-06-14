San Francisco declares itself ‘sanctuary city’ for ‘transgender’ and ‘two-spirit people’

San Francisco passed a resolution to support minors seeking surgical and chemical mutilation, and the leftist city also employs a drag queen as its director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives.

(LifeSiteNews) — San Francisco is now a “sanctuary” for individuals with homosexual and transgender inclinations.

The resolution, titled “Declaring the City and County of San Francisco a Sanctuary City for Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit People,” passed unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting.

It was also amended to condemn the Cass Review, a report from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service that warned against allowing minors to receive surgical and chemical mutilation to appear to look like the opposite sex.

Sex, however, is both binary and immutable. This is both a biological fact and a moral truth.

Additionally, there is a mountain of evidence from studies, personal testimonies, and medical organizations that warns against the dangers of transgender drugs and surgeries, sometimes misleadingly called “gender-affirming care.”

One supervisor appeared to hint that he hopes San Francisco will help out-of-state minors who are seeking transgender procedures but cannot get them due to limits in their own state.

“A majority of these laws specifically target transgender people, including youth,” Superior Rafael Mandelman said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “As other cities and states turn up the hate, places like San Francisco need to turn up the love.”

“With this resolution, we are reaffirming that our City has been and will continue to be a sanctuary and a beacon for our transgender and gender non-conforming siblings,” Mandelman said, avoiding using the phrase “brothers and sisters.”

A center-right commentator criticized the “sanctuary city” designation.

“I hate to remind these folks, but in lawless California, thugs and felons will rob, beat, rape, and murder you whether you’re a woman or a man pretending to be a woman,” Tomi Lahren wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s equal opportunity.”

San Francisco shows its support for gender confusion in other ways. Mayor London Breed recently appointed a drag queen named “Honey Mahogany” to lead the “Office of Transgender Initiatives.”

The “drag queen” is actually a man.

“Mahogany is also a founding queen of Drag Story Hour and recently played a critical role in saving The Stud, an iconic gay bar in San Francisco, of which she (sic) is a co-owner, co-founder of the Stud Collective, and an active member of its board,” the city announced in its May news release.

“I look forward to leveraging all I have learned over the years in service of this office and the entire transgender, gender non-conforming, intersex, and two-spirit (TGNCI2S) community,” the gender-confused man said.

San Francisco also created a “Transgender Cultural District” in 2017, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

