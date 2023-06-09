San Francisco police, sheriffs, firefighters salute ‘pride progress’ flag raised atop county jail

Members of the Sheriff's Office and city police officers can be seen in the video saluting the flags as they were hoisted atop the flag pole.

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — Uniformed members of San Francisco’s law enforcement and firefighting agencies on Monday honored the “progress pride” flag at a ceremony captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The video, posted to social media and subsequently shared by conservative accounts including Libs of Tik Tok, shows members of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office as well as city police and firefighters participating in a ceremonial flag-raising in which the so-called “pride progress” flag was raised just below the American flag outside County Jail No. 3.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and city police officers can be seen in the video saluting the flags as they were hoisted atop the flagpole.

San Francisco Sheriff, Police, and Fire Departments salute the progress pride flag while dressed in uniform pic.twitter.com/54tbvNcbPT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2023

Social media users blasted the public servants for the decision to publicly honor the symbol of aberrant sexual behavior.

“Our enemies are LAUGHING AT US,” reacted combat veteran and Turning Point USA contributor Graham Allen. “Absolutely DISGUSTING!”

“Don’t forget to fight crime too!” remarked billionaire tech mogul and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

RELATED: San Francisco to award ‘guaranteed income’ to 55 impoverished ‘transgenders’

— Article continues below Petition — Join the boycott of Target: Stop selling 'pride' swimwear for 'trans kids' and LGBT onesies for babies Show Petition Text 31994 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The LGBT ideology has captured corporations around the world — and now Target is taking it to the next level by selling 'pride' propaganda to children, including transgender swimwear for kids. Join our boycott of Target to make sure this retail giant is given the same treatment as Bud Light! SIGN: We are boycotting Target for spreading LGBT propaganda among children Target Corporation has already signalled that it's nervous about how consumers are reacting to their 'pride' propaganda for children, moving displays to the back in certain outlets, so now is the time to ramp up the pressure on this deviant company that would use children to advertise the sexual proclivities of the LGBT lobby. Incredibly, one of the products for little girls is a swimsuit that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia, with the tag stating it is "tuck-friendly" and has "extra crotch coverage." We must gather people far and wide to join this boycott and teach corporate America another lesson in decency after the Bud Light debacle: you don't Target children for sexualization and gender-confusion. SIGN: Stop trying to sexualize children Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Meanwhile, this year’s flag-raising marks the third year the sheriff’s office has chosen to fly a “pride” flag over the county jail during June, but the first time it has flown the “progress” version.

The so-called “progress pride” flag is a rainbow LGBT flag with additional black, brown, pink, blue, and white stripes in a chevron to represent “people of color” and individuals who identify as “transgender.”

“Pride in our core values is not just to share what we do, or how we do it, but who we are,” said Sheriff Paul M. Miyamoto, according to local LGBT news outlet The Bay Area Reporter.

According to Miyamoto, the decision to fly a “progress pride” flag this year was to represent “the diversity and inclusivity of our community.”

Deputy Sheriff Danilo Quintanilla, who identifies as “a member of the LGBTQ community,” according to The Bay Area Reporter, said the flag-raising on Monday made him recall his “first Pride event.”

“When I was 18, I remember coming to San Francisco and going to my first Pride event and I was very moved to see not only law enforcement but also firefighters marching in the parade and it gave me courage,” Quintanilla said.

San Francisco police Sergeant “Kathryn” Winters, a man who claims to be a woman, said it was “an honor to be able to join the sheriff’s department at this small, but important, event.”

“It wouldn’t have happened 20 years ago. It might seem like a small thing, but it’s a huge thing,” he said.

The video of the “pride progress” flag-raising came on the heels of a separate short clip posted by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who met with a “drag queen” to “kick off pride month” in the city by raising a “pride” flag atop City Hall.

“We’re here to raise the flag and to kick off pride in San Francisco,” said Breed, standing next to a man wearing heavy makeup and a woman’s top with a low neckline.

Breed said San Francisco is “where we celebrate our differences, celebrate our communities no matter who they are, no matter where they’re from, no matter who they love, cause that’s what we do.”

Share











