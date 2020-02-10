Sanders vows pro-Roe litmus tests, ‘significant’ expansion of Planned Parenthood funding

February 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Socialist presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, reiterated his pro-abortion bona fides to voters Friday evening, pledging to enshrine abortion in federal law and give far more of the taxpayers’ money to the abortion industry.

Sanders, whom some in the media are dubbing the Democrat primary’s new frontrunner, made the remarks Friday evening during a presidential debate in New Hampshire.

“Is there a litmus test for those of us up here? For me there is,” he said. “I will never nominate any person to the Supreme Court or the federal courts in general who is not 100 percent pro-Roe v. Wade. Number two, we have got to codify Roe v. Wade into legislation. Number three, we have to significantly expand funding for Planned Parenthood.”

Sanders also declared that “being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.”

The answer came as little surprise to those familiar with Sanders’ record. His uncompromising abortion platform includes judges that would not only uphold but expand Roe v. Wade, directing the U.S. Department of Justice to “go after those states” that restrict abortion “in every way that I legally can,” support for overseas abortion funding as part of fighting climate change, voting against medical care for newborns who survive abortions, and refusing to answer whether abortion is ever wrong.

Last week, it was reported that Sanders is considering an executive order that would reverse the Trump administration’s Protect Life Rule, which cuts almost $60 million from Planned Parenthood’s annual federal funding by disqualifying abortion groups from receiving family-planning grants under the Title X program.