Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs order banning critical race theory in schools

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (LifeSiteNews) – New Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders marked her first day in office Tuesday by issuing an executive order removing Critical Race Theory (CRT) from public education.

The Daily Caller reported that Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee and former Press Secretary for President Donald Trump, issued the order against CRT, a divisive academic doctrine that holds race is a “socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color,” and that “racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”

Specifically, the order directs the Arkansas Secretary of Education to “amend, annul, or alter [any] rules, regulations, policies, materials, or communications to remove” any “communication by a public-school employee, public school representative, or guest speaker [that] compel[s] a person to adopt, affirm or profess” that people “are inherently superior or inferior to” others or “should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment” on the basis of “color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law.”

It also prohibits students or school employees from being “required to attend trainings or orientations based on prohibited indoctrination or CRT,” and clarifies that prohibiting the imposition of CRT does not mean prohibiting discussion of it, or “of public policy issues of the day and related ideas that individuals may find unwelcome, disagreeable or offensive.”

“As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world — not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda,” Huckabee Sanders said, KATV reported.

Arkansas is one of 36 states to impose varying kinds of restrictions on CRT in public schools, which along with controversial LGBT materials have in recent years fueled a parent backlash that has been credited with Republican gains in states like Florida and Virginia, whose current respective governors have taken leading roles on the issue.

