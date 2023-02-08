Sarah Huckabee Sanders slams Biden’s ‘woke fantasies,’ LGBT ‘mob’ in fiery State of the Union response

The new Arkansas governor took aim at Democrats' 'woke' agenda and leaned heavily into cultural issues in a cutting response to Biden's address.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (LifeSiteNews) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the Biden administration as “hijacked by the radical left” and fixated on “woke fantasies” in a scathing response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Sanders, a former Trump press secretary who won the Arkansas governor’s race by 28 points in November, focused her remarks on a “left-wing culture war” threatening American values and ripped Democrats for embracing gender ideology and critical race theory.

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight,” she declared. “Every day we are told we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols, all while Big Government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is: your freedom of speech.”

“That’s not normal. It’s crazy and it’s wrong,” she said.

READ: Biden demands Congress codify Roe, pass LGBT ‘Equality’ Act in State of the Union speech

Contrasting herself with Biden, Sanders noted that she is the first woman elected governor of Arkansas, while he is “the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” she continued. “Whether Joe Biden believes this madness or is simply too weak to resist it, his administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left.”

America is no longer divided between “right or left,” but between “normal or crazy,” she remarked, calling for a “new generation of Republican leadership.”

Sanders touted an executive order that she signed on her first day in office banning critical race theory in public schools and subsequent orders prohibiting the term “Latinx” in state documents and bringing an end to COVID regulations.

“We will educate, not indoctrinate, our kids, and put students on a path to success,” she said as she previewed a sweeping conservative education reform package that she is set to unveil on Wednesday.

The new Republican governor, who has stood by Arkansas’ strict bans on abortion and “gender transitions” for minors, recently endorsed legislation to prevent children from attending drag queen shows.

Biden prioritizing ‘woke fantasies’ over ‘hard realities’

Sanders also took Biden to task for failing to secure the southern border and adding trillions of dollars to the national debt.

“President Biden inherited the fastest economic recovery on record, the most secure border in history, cheap abundant home grown energy, fast rising wages, a rebuilt military, and a world that was stable and at peace,” she stated. “But over the last two years Democrats destroyed it all.”

“Despite Democrats’ trillions in reckless spending and mountains of debt, we now have the worst border crisis in American history,” Sanders added.

More than 5.5 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. during Biden’s presidency, including over 250,000 in December, the highest-ever monthly total.

Sanders pointed out that annual drug deaths have topped 100,000 in recent years, largely due to unprecedented amounts of fentanyl coming across the border.

“Yet the Biden administration refuses to secure the border and save American lives,” she said, “and after years of Democrat attacks on law enforcement and calls to defund the police, violent criminals roam free while law-abiding families live in fear.”

Biden, the Arkansas governor continued, “is simply unfit to serve as commander-in-chief, and while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day.”

“President Biden’s weakness puts our nation and the world at risk and the president’s refusal to stand up to China, our most formidable adversary, is dangerous and unacceptable,” Sanders said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced last week that Sanders would deliver the official Republican rebuttal to the State of the Union. Biden used the address to urge Congress to pass the radical pro-LGBT “Equality Act” and codify Roe v. Wade.

Biden’s approval rating currently stands at a historically low 43 percent and has not been positive since August 2021, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Though he is expected to announce a re-election bid in the coming days, just 37 percent of Democratic voters want him to seek a second term, according to recent polling.

Share











