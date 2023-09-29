Saskatchewan announces defense of new law protecting parental rights after pro-LGBT ruling

Premier Scott Moe announced that his 'government will take immediate action to ensure the rights of Saskatchewan parents are protected and that this policy is implemented.'

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that his province will enforce laws protecting children from the LGBT agenda, despite a recent court ruling attempting to delay the implementation of the policy.

On September 28, Moe declared that he will invoke his government’s notwithstanding clause to protect legislation mandating parents be told if their child changes “genders” at school, after a judge ruled against the enforcement of the law earlier that day.

“Our government is extremely dismayed by the judicial overreach of the court blocking the implementation of the Parental Inclusion and Consent policy – a policy which has the strong support of a majority of Saskatchewan residents, in particular, Saskatchewan parents,” Moe wrote.

“The default position should never be to keep a child’s information from their parents,” he added. “It is in the best interest of children to ensure parents are included in their children’s education, in their classrooms and in all important decisions involving their children.”

“That is why our government will take immediate action to ensure the rights of Saskatchewan parents are protected and that this policy is implemented by recalling the Legislative Assembly and using the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian constitution to pass legislation to protect parental rights,” Moe declared.

Moe confirmed that the Legislative Assembly would be recalled on October 10 as his majority Saskatchewan Party government will use the notwithstanding clause in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to protect the new legislation defending parental rights.

The notwithstanding clause, embedded in section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, allows provinces to temporarily override sections of the Charter and protect new laws from being scrapped by the courts.

Moe’s statement comes just hours after Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Megaw ordered an injunction on the legislation until a constitutional challenge can be heard in court. The challenge is set to be heard in November.

The legal challenge to the pro-family law was filed by LGBT activist group UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at the University of Regina, represented by Egale Canada, an LGBT advocacy group.

However, recent surveys have shown that Moe is acting in the interest of Saskatchewan parents by introducing legislation protecting school children from LGBT propaganda.

According to an August survey, 86 percent of Saskatchewan participants advocated for parental rights, supporting the province’s new laws.

Saskatchewan is following the example of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs who was condemned by the LGBT mob for reviewing the province’s “gender identity” policy, as it allowed schools to hide students’ “transgender” status from parents.

“For [a desire to be identified with the opposite sex] purposefully to be hidden from the parents, that’s a problem,” Higgs told reporters, referring to his desire to change Policy 713, which currently requires children to give consent for their parents to be informed if they decide to “change” their gender at school.

Under the new policy, parental consent is necessary for teachers to use different names or pronouns for students under age 16.

In early August, pro-LGBT politicians tried unsuccessfully to remove Higgs from office, with Progressive Conservative Party members saying that despite the media backlash, Higgs has the support of the “silent majority.”

