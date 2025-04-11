Saskatchewan bishops reaffirm opposition to assisted suicide in new pastoral letter

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic Bishops of Saskatchewan have reaffirmed the grave immorality of assisted suicide in a new pastoral letter.

In a March 25 pastoral letter, the Catholic Bishops of Saskatchewan condemned Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) euthanasia regime, instead calling for compassionate care of the sick and elderly and reminding people of the power of suffering for Christ.

“Our faith invites us to live and die with trust in the God who gave us breath. We mourn any time a person seeks to end their own life,” the letter, written on the Solemnity of the Annunciation, reads.

The bishops stated that beyond just condemning euthanasia, “in saying ‘no’ to assisted suicide, the Church is saying ‘yes’ to accompaniment; ‘yes’ to community; ‘yes’ to solidarity with the suffering; and ‘yes’ to caring for those who need it most.

“Indeed, it is because of these commitments that we can confidently reject acts that fail to recognize the dignity of each human person,” they added.

The letter also stressed the power of suffering, saying plainly that “Christians are uniquely qualified to imbue the experience of suffering and dying with hope,” because “we have come to believe and trust in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

“Christ’s victory over death makes us a people of hope. In this world, we strive to be faith-filled disciples of Christ, who is the guarantor of our hope,” the letter continues. “Our longstanding Catholic commitment to healthcare encourages us to confront the current challenges head-on.”

“We support a vision of healthcare as medical assistance in living and assert that the genuine autonomy of vulnerable persons requires uncompromising support for them and their families to live fruitful lives,” wrote the bishops, adding, “We do well to ask: Where is our constitutional right to suitable housing, aid for disabled persons and palliative care? Why is a ‘constitutional right’ to death at the forefront of discussion about care for the elderly?” the letter questioned.

“What meaning does ‘autonomy’ have when death is offered while support in living is withheld? In such a context, ‘choice’ is not experienced as freedom, but as a threat,” they warned.

The letter further offered resources, including Horizons of Hope: A Toolkit for Catholic Parishes on Palliative Care, which helps one inform family and medical professionals which treatments they would like to receive in the event they no longer have the capacity to make such decisions on their own behalf.

The Catholic Bishops of Saskatchewan’s letter comes as MAID continues to increase in popularity in Canada, with over 10,000 citizens opting for state-administered death each year.

Share











