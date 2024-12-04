Saskatchewan, city of Calgary to recognize December as Christian Heritage Month

There's hope of getting other Canadian provinces on board to make similar declarations.

(LifeSiteNews) – Saskatchewan will soon be the first Canadian province to officially declare December as Christian Heritage Month and Calgary, Alberta’s largest city, will do the same.

The Saskatchewan government made the proclamation official on December 4 in a document with the stamped royal seal of the province’s Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Alana Ross. An announcement from the government is expected in the coming days.

Molly Banerjei, the CEO of the Canadian organization dedicated to getting all governments from all levels to declare December in recognition of Christianity, welcomed the news of Saskatchewan being the first province to recognize Christianity’s importance in Canada.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said, adding she expects the same thing to happen “in every province.”

“I’m disappointed that Ontario wasn’t the first one because I live here,” she said as per a Western Standard report.

Banerjei is a realtor from Toronto and CEO of the Christian Music Festival, the group behind the push to have December recognized as Christian Heritage Month by all levels of government. She is now focusing on getting other provinces on board.

“Now I’m going to go after New Brunswick,” she said, adding that the province has asked her to give her “proof” that other provinces have done the same thing.

“And so now it’s your turn. Now do the right thing and just do it,” she explained.

Besides Saskatchewan proclaiming Christian Heritage Month, Calgary will be doing the same thing.

Banerjei thanked Calgary’s mayor for her cooperation in promising to declare the month for Christianity.

“From one brown girl to another — thank you for taking this historic step. Calgary has now become a truly inclusive city, honoring the contributions of Christian communities and celebrating diversity,” Banerjei wrote in a Facebook post.

While Saskatchewan will designate December as Christian Heritage Month, LifeSiteNews recently reported that British Columbia’s socialist New Democratic Party government refused a request to do the same.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last month, more than 25 Canadian municipalities signed a proclamation declaring December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

Banerjei says her group’s initiative to declare December as Christian Heritage Month “unites diverse voices and fosters a sense of belonging, enriching our nation’s identity and promoting inclusivity for all.”

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread the faith to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to historical records.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs have urged all Canadians to support a petition that calls on the federal government to proclaim December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

Last year, CPC MP Marilyn Gladu introduced Private Member’s Bill C-369 that would designate December as “Christian Heritage Month,” saying this is the “fair and right” thing to do, but the bill stalled.

