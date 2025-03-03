Saskatchewan pro-lifers to hold March for Life this May in defense of the unborn

Coinciding with the annual National March for Life in Ottawa, the Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association will be holding their own march in Regina on May 8 to rally in opposition to the ongoing killing of the unborn and elderly via abortion and euthanasia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers in the province of Saskatchewan will be hosting a March for Life this spring to coincide with the National March for Life held annually in Ottawa.

On May 8, the Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association will be holding a March for Life in the provincial capital of Regina in defense of those being killed via abortion and euthanasia throughout Saskatchewan.

“Holding a March for Life in Saskatchewan is of the utmost importance for two principal reasons,” Saskatchewan Pro-life Association ambassador Selina Mailloux told LifeSiteNews.

“First and foremost, because of the mass murder being committed each day in Canada through abortion and euthanasia,” she explained. “Vulnerable members of our human family are being abandoned by our society: both by those who actively agree to their death and by those who, while they don’t agree, do nothing to save their lives.”

“By coming together to march for life, we are uniting individuals to make a statement to our society: every life has inherent value. Life is sacred,” Mailloux continued. “It should be cherished, nourished, and protected. We are coming together to say to our vulnerable babies and elderly: we do not forget you, your life matters.”

The march will begin with Mass and the recitation of the Rosary at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Regina. Afterward, pro-lifers will march through the streets to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. More information regarding the march and how to volunteer can be found here.

Saskatchewan Pro-life Association is a pro-life organization which aims to protect life from conception until natural death.

“One day in Saskatchewan and Canada, everyone will recognize that personhood and the right to life (enshrined in the Canadian Charter) belong to all human life, including the preborn child,” their website states.

“Human life will be cherished in the hearts and minds of people in such a powerful way that the killing of innocent human life through abortion, assisted suicide, euthanasia, or any other means, will be unthinkable,” it continues.

The march will be held on the same day as the annual National March for Life in Ottawa, Ontario. Mailloux explained that, “In holding the Saskatchewan March for Life on the same day as the National March for Life, we are expressing our unity with the National March and allowing persons who may not be able to travel to Ottawa, to also take to the streets to advocate for the voiceless.”

“If we have been given the gift of life, of health, of a voice, let’s use it on May 8th for those who have had these gifts violently taken from them,” she declared.

