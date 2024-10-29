Saskatchewan re-elects conservative government pledging more pro-family policies

Saskatchewan Party Premier Scott Moe's victory comes after he introduced a series of pro-family laws across the province, particularly bolstering the rights of parents in schools.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — The Saskatchewan Party, which has implemented a number of pro-family policies in recent months, has won re-election, forming a majority government for the fifth consecutive time.

On October 28, the conservative-leaning Saskatchewan Party led by Premier Scott Moe, was elected in 35 of 61-seats in the provincial legislature, a step back from their last election results but still enough to form a majority government when compared with the 26 seats nabbed by the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP).

“Thank you once again, Saskatchewan for placing your trust in our party, the Saskatchewan Party,” Moe said during his victory speech. “You know and believe, as do I, that Saskatchewan’s best days are still ahead of us and you believe that the Saskatchewan Party is the best choice to lead Saskatchewan to that brighter future.”

“This was a much closer election than we’ve seen for some time,” he admitted.

The Saskatchewan Party has been in power since 2007, having won five consecutive majority governments. While the party won a majority government Monday, in 2020 the party took 48 out of 61 ridings, suggesting a shift in the province’s urban centers.

The Saskatchewan Party once again secured the vast majority of votes in rural areas, but the NDP surged in urban areas, winning all the seats in Regina and all but two seats in Saskatoon. As for the popular vote, the Saskatchewan Party still maintained a sizable lead, winning approximately 53% of the vote compared to 40% for the NDP. The conservative grassroots Saskatchewan United Party came in a distant but still relevant third place gathering 3.7% of the vote, with other smaller parties making up the rest.

Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Jack Fonseca celebrated the win, saying, “We’re pleased to see death cultist NDP kept at bay and the Sask Party hold onto a majority government. We’re even more pleased that the Sask Party’s various parental rights initiatives are now safe from being repealed by the anti-parent NDP.”

“Had Carla Beck and the anti-life NDP formed government, it would have enveloped Saskatchewan in a cloud of moral darkness,” he warned.

“Recognizing that Saskatchewan is a socially conservative province, Premier Scott Moe played this election smart,” Fonseca explained. “Very early, long before E-day, he cemented his and the party’s credibility as champions for parental rights by passing the Parents Bill of Rights and securing it against judicial overreach by invoking the notwithstanding clause. CLC believes he was rewarded by the electorate for that bold move which not only mandated parental consent for sexual transitioning of minor-aged children, but also gave parents parental opt-out rights for all sex ed lessons, and banned radical sex-activist groups like Planned Parenthood from teaching students.”

“To seal the deal with the majority of voters and prevent the NDP from finding a path to power, on October 17th, the Sask Party announced a ban on biological males accessing female change rooms at schools, a big concern of parents,” he continued.

Moe’s victory comes after he introduced a series of pro-family laws across the province, particularly bolstering parental rights in schools.

Just last month, Saskatchewan went to court against an LGBT activist group challenging their new pro-family law requiring parental consent for children under 16 to go by a different name or “gender” at school.

The pronoun policy is just one part of Saskatchewan’s new “Parental Inclusion and Consent Policies,” which also include provisions that ensure parents are allowed to opt their kids out of sex-ed, and that third-party presentations from groups such as Planned Parenthood are prohibited from taking place.

Additionally, in October, Moe announced that his first “order of business” should he be re-elected to lead the province will be to ban gender-confused boys from accessing girls’ change rooms in public schools.

Despite claims from pro-LGBT activists, surveys have shown that Moe’s pro-family policies are well supported by Saskatchewan parents.

According to an August 2023 survey, 86 percent of Saskatchewan participants advocated for parental rights, supporting the province’s new approach.

Furthermore, over 40,000 Canadians have pledged their support for Saskatchewan’s fight for parental rights in the classroom, also calling on all other provinces to follow suit.

Share











