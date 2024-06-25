Saskatchewan realtor ordered to pay $3,000 fine for Facebook posts against LGBT agenda

The Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission found Murray Kurtenbach guilty of professional misconduct for alleged 'transphobic' comments made on his Facebook account last October.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — A Saskatchewan realtor was fined $3,000 for opposing the LGBT agenda on his Facebook account.

In a June 6 decision, the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission found real estate agent Murray Kurtenbach guilty of professional misconduct for alleged “transphobic” comments made on his Facebook account last October.

“I won’t use someone’s pronouns for the same reason I won’t talk to a schizophrenic’s imaginary friends,” Kurtenbach had written in a since-deleted Facebook post.

In another post, Kurtenbach shared an image of a t-shirt reading, “A good kick in the balls will solve your gender confusion.”

While the posts were quickly deleted, the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission obtained a copy of the posts on Reddit.

According to the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission, Kurtenbach’s comments violated their ethics code as they were “disgraceful, unprofessional or unbecoming of a registrant in the course of his or her practice.”

The commission argued that he “published posts on his Facebook page perpetuating transphobia” and “his posts were detrimental to the dignity of the trans community and to the public perception of the professionalism of the real estate industry as a whole.”

According to Kurtenbach, his posts were aimed to be taken humorously and in support of Saskatchewan’s recently passed pro-family legislation.

During the hearing, Kurtenbach further explained that he was sharing his views on his personal Facebook account, which did not represent him as a realtor.

However, the commission argued that “because he shares real estate-related information to that Facebook page, it has become a part of his business page.”

“Mr. Kurtenbach realizes now that this issue is one he needs to stand up for personally, not professionally,” the decision stated.

“Mr. Kurtenbach alleges that the posts were not intended to offend any person or group, although he now understands that they could have that effect,” it continued.

Unfortunately, Kurtenbach is not the only Canadian professional to be targeted for publicly opposing the LGBT agenda.

Most famously, Dr. Jordan Peterson, a best-selling Canadian author and clinical psychologist who gained fame for his vigorous defense of free speech, must undergo social media “training” to keep his license after he criticized the LGBT agenda.

In January, Peterson lost his appeal of an administrative board’s decision to compel him to undergo mandatory re-education, meaning that he must attend the training or risk losing his license to practice psychology in Ontario.

