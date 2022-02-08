Saskatchewan becomes first Canadian province to set timetable for ending all COVID restrictions

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Saskatchewan has become the first province in Canada to announce firm dates for the removal of all so-called COVID-19 measures.

On Tuesday morning, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe followed through with his plans to axe all COVID-19 measures in the province, setting the date for the end of the vaccine passport for February 14, with mandatory masking gone by February 28. Moe also indicated that other governments will likely follow Saskatchewan’s lead in removing all public health directives soon, including the notoriously pro-mandate federal government.

“I knew that this [vaccine passport] policy would create deep divisions in our families, in our friendship groups, in our province,” Moe admitted at the start of the press conference.

“People would potentially have different access, or rights, based on what their relative vaccination status would be… so what was actually a pretty extraordinary step to take, in this province, effectively created two class of citizens.”

While not saying he regrets implementing such a divisive and discriminatory policy, Moe did say that now with the “omicron variant” it has become clear that “the benefits of this policy no longer outweigh the costs.”

Continuing to remind residents that he supports mass vaccination, Moe stated that if “someone makes a different choice” and chooses to remain vaccine-free, that is “their right, and this government is going to respect that right.”

“So, effective at midnight, this Sunday, February 13th, all provincial proof-of-vaccination requirements will end,” the premier explained, adding that the last remaining policy, mandatory masking, will be gone by the “end of the month.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand for Medical Freedom & Boycott T-Mobile! Show Petition Text 6764 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition T-Mobile, the multi-billion dollar mobile phone company and network provider, has announced that it will FIRE all employees who do not get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine by April!



That's right: Even with the Supreme Court's recent decision to block Joe Biden's unconstitutional, nationwide, employer vaccination mandate, T-Mobile plans trudge forward with one of their own, potentially leaving thousands of people without work simply for opting against getting the shot.



This is unacceptable, and T-Mobile must face consequences for their attempts to stifle their employees' medical autonomy.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on T-Mobile's executive leadership to abandon any and all plans that target and discriminate against unvaccinated workers and use their livelihood(s) as leverage to obtain manipulative medical compliance.



Even though the Supreme Court ruled less than a month ago in a 6-3 vote that Joe Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate, which would have required all U.S. employers with more than 100 workers to implement their own vaccination requirement, could NOT go into effect, the White House practically begged employers to do so anyway of their own volition in the aftermath.



And, as it turns out, some companies are jumping on the Biden bandwagon, and T-Mobile is one of them...



A recent internal memo from the company states that every employee with "regular or occasional" access to T-Mobile offices must have both Covid shots by February 21st (less than three weeks from now!) or be placed on unpaid leave immediately.



However, if they fail to do so by April 2nd, they will be fired permanently.



In fact, T-Mobile has already created its own vaccine passport called the "Magenta Pass" as an enforcement mechanism for this intrusive policy.



It should go without saying that everyone, everywhere should be able to opt against getting this experimental shot -- be it for medical, ethical, faith-based, or simply personal reasons -- without it affecting their ability to make a living and provide for their families.



But, as is evidenced by this new requirement, T-Mobile seems to disagree -- even after the Supreme Court ruled that Biden's attempted federal mandate for working Americans could not go into effect!



T-Mobile has attempted to acknowledge the hardship that this policy will cause for many of their employees, with their head of human resources recently claiming "we understand that for some, this means you must make a deeply personal decision."



But, nonetheless, it seems that the company is moving full-speed-ahead with their vaccination mandate, which will inevitably result in the targeting, penalization, and, ultimately, termination of thousands of employees.



They deserve better, and, until they get it, T-Mobile is no longer worthy of our business or our support.



So please, take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this petition to T-Mobile's executive leadership demanding that they discontinue their plans to require the experimental Covid-19 vaccine for their employees, or face a widespread boycott for refusing to acknowledge workers' inherent medical autonomy.





Whether it's T-Mobile or any other company, no employer should be able to discriminate against their own workers due to their vaccination status, and intimidation tactics like this should NEVER be tolerated, let alone be accepted as normal.



So let's let them know where we all stand, and that, until they rethink and revoke their employee mandate, we will NOT continue to patronize T-Mobile going forward.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'T-Mobile to fire unvaccinated workers by April 2022, even without Biden mandate': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/t- mobile-to-fire-unvaccinated- workers-by-april-even-without- biden-mandate/



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Touching on other governments, Moe stated, “I have no doubt that you will see other provinces putting forward what their plan is on living with COVID and taking steps on getting life back to normal… I would put forward that the federal government should also put forward what their plan is for the federally regulated industries… And I think in fairness you will see the federal government as well, in the next while, come forward… .”

While Saskatchewan has been one of the most lenient provinces in the country with respect to COVID restrictions, never having implemented draconian limits on personal gatherings or constant school closures and lockdowns, the rapid shift from a vaccine passport system to the premier admitting vaccination does not prevent the transmission of the omicron variant, has been, at least in part, influenced by the growing tide of public protest and citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with COVID measures.

Moe previously mentioned that both he and his representatives have been receiving numerous calls from their constituents to axe all extraordinary public health measures, with Moe agreeing that the time has come to “learn to live” with the virus and treat it like “the flu.”

Moe’s assertions that Canadians are done with the authoritarian rule of the COVID regime is supported by a recent Angus Reid poll that found that over half of Canadians support an immediate end to all public health restrictions.

Despite the Saskatchewan premier’s reluctance to admit vaccine passports and mandates were a mistake all around, a growing body of data has indicated that such measures have been a failed strategy for tackling COVID since their onset.

COVID vaccine trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms and unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

Share











