Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe says he’s prepared to defend law protecting parental rights in education

‘You can have the assurance that the government will utilize any and all tools available, up to and including the notwithstanding clause,’ Scott Moe said.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Saskatchewan has announced it is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to defend parental rights against LGBT ideology in schools.

On September 13, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told media that he is considering invoking the notwithstanding clause in the Canadian Charter to protect the province’s new legislation mandating parental permission for students to change their gender in schools.

“If necessary, that would be one of the tools that would be under consideration — yes,” Moe said in response when asked if the notwithstanding clause was an option on the table.

“The notwithstanding clause is present for a reason — so that duly elected governments can represent their constituents when necessary,” he added.

The notwithstanding clause, embedded in section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, allows provinces to temporarily override sections of the Charter and protect new law from being scrapped by the courts.

The clause can be used for up to five years, after which a province can determine if it would like to invoke it again.

“We most certainly are looking at all the tools that we have available, understanding that the policy is in place and effective today and so it would be premature to say that we are using this tool or that tool,” said Moe.

“But you can have the assurance that the government will utilize any and all tools available, up to and including the notwithstanding clause, should it be necessary to ensure this policy is in place for the foreseeable future in Saskatchewan,” he continued.

Moe’s comments come in response to the August announcement of Saskatchewan’s new “Parental Inclusion and Consent Policies,” which mandate parents be informed if their child wants to identify as a different name or “gender,” allow parents to opt their kids out of sex-ed, and ban third party presentations from groups including Planned Parenthood.

Since then, LGBT activist group UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at the University of Regina, represented by Egale Canada, an LGBT advocacy group, filed a lawsuit to reverse the changes.

However, recent surveys have shown that Moe is acting in the interest of Saskatchewan parents by introducing legislation protecting school children from LGBT propaganda.

According to an August survey, 86 percent of Saskatchewan participants advocated for parental rights, supporting the province’s new laws.

Saskatchewan is following the example of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs who was condemned by the LGBT mob for reviewing the province’s Gender Identity policy, as it allowed schools to hide students’ “transgender” status from parents.

“For [a desire to be identified with the opposite sex] purposefully to be hidden from the parents, that’s a problem,” Higgs told reporters, referring to his desire to change Policy 713, which currently requires children give consent for their parents to be informed if they decide to “change” their gender at school.

Under the new policy, parental consent is necessary for teachers to use different names or pronouns for students under age 16.

In early August, pro-LGBT politicians tried unsuccessfully to remove Higgs from office, with Progressive Conservative party members saying that despite the media backlash, Higgs has the support of the “silent majority.”

