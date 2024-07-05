‘Satan has overplayed his hand,’ Abby Johnson says of Planned Parenthood’s gender business

The pro-life leader and former abortion center director says branching out into cross-sex hormones for gender-confused youth has been a bridge too far for Planned Parenthood employees who had been desensitized to abortion yet still draw parallels to their own teenage children.

(LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood’s expansion into gender “transition” procedures for minors has been a bridge too far for many of the abortion chain’s employees, according to a pro-life leader who knows the abortion industry inside and out.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who turned away from the industry in 2009 and has since gone on to be a leading pro-life activist through public speaking and her founding of the ministries And Then There Were None and ProLove Ministries, appeared on Fox News this week to discuss the latest she is witnessing from the abortion industry.

Satan has overplayed his hand. pic.twitter.com/GPUlh5VS5G — Dr. Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) July 4, 2024

“The callousness I think is shocking to a lot of the workers that are working in there,” she said. “Now, also for some of them, this whole move to transgender treatment inside of the abortion facilities is really troubling to some of them. Now this isn’t new, transgender treatment has been taking place inside of Planned Parenthood since 2007, but with the defunding efforts, you know, across the country, they’re really now making a push for that inside of every facility. That’s now a standard protocol inside of every Planned Parenthood facility.”

While abortion itself “wasn’t too far” for many clinic workers, she said, the “callousness behind how we are transitioning our children from one gender to the other” is a different story, because “most people who work in the abortion industry are mothers” who relate what they see to their own teenage children.

“I think for them it feels more personal because they themselves have children that are 13, 14, 15 years old, and they think, ‘Oh, my gosh, this could be my kid walking into some clinic, and say today I feel like a girl, and all of a sudden they put them on hormone blockers that could permanently remove their fertility,’” Johnson surmised.

“So, I think that that shows that really Satan has overplayed his hand,” she said. “He thought that ‘well, they’re already OK with killing children, so they’ll be OK with transitioning them from one gender to another.’ But I think that shows that the enemy has really overplayed his hand here, that this gender ideology push has really gone too far for many people, even the most liberal people are saying ‘this is enough, we can’t do this anymore. This is a step too far.’ And we have workers that are leaving because this liberalism has… it’s sunk to a new low.”

While Planned Parenthood is best known as the nation’s largest abortion chain, it is also deeply involved in the LGBT movement. It advertises itself as a “safe and welcoming place to get transgender/nonbinary hormone therapy (sic),” including estrogen, anti-androgen, testosterone, and puberty blockers.

According to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s (PPFA’s) most recent annual report, 45 of its affiliates offered so-called “gender-affirming hormone therapy” in 2022. Its previous report said 30 affiliates participated in 69 medical studies, an unspecified number of which involved so-called “care” to reinforce gender dysphoria.

Yet a significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

In May, Johnson told LifeSiteNews that her upcoming film Unthinkable will highlight firsthand accounts corroborating expanding on and corroborating her testimony about “callousness” in the abortion industry.

“If they could hear the stories from these women, and they will, if they see Unthinkable, they will hear just the degradation of these women while they’re laying on the tables for their abortion, the way that they are talked about by the staff, the doctors in particular,” she said. “The way their bodies are made fun of and talked about, just how devalued they are.”

Share











