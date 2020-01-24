Satanic black Mass in Virginia to be countered by Catholic rosary vigil, Holy Hour

NORFOLK, January 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics in Virginia have organized a Holy Hour and Rosary Rally of Reparation in response to a Satanic “black Mass” scheduled to take place at a Norfolk punk rock/goth bar on Saturday.

Catholic News Agency reports that St. Benedict’s Parish in Chesapeake will host the holy hour, while the rosary vigil, organized by America Needs Fatima, will be held eight miles away outside the Pourhouse bar during Satanic Norfolk’s black mass and “un-baptism” ritual on January 25.

“We’re holding the Holy Hour at our parish to combat the attacks on the Holy Mother Church and the Holy Mass,” a St. Benedict Parish employee told CNA.

“This is our way of fighting back,” she said.

The Catholic response to the sacrilegious ritual was announced on the Facebook page for Eucharistia, “a eucharistic procession through the Hampton Roads area of southern Virginia,” CNA reported.

The Diocese of Richmond is also encouraging Catholics to pray and be diligent in protecting the Eucharist, director of communications Deborah Cox told CNA.

“We support the efforts of Father Eric Ayers, who is the dean of the Norfolk Deanery, and our other local pastors who are offering prayers, a Holy Hour(s) of Adoration and rosaries at our parishes as a result of this private, Norfolk business holding such an event,” Cox said in a statement to CNA.

“We ask for all the faithful in the area to pray for the conversion of hearts of the individuals holding such an event and to continue to be attentive at safeguarding the Holy Eucharist.”

The black Mass is a blasphemous mockery of Catholic liturgy during which “one adores and exalts Satan,” and “the words and external signs of the Eucharistic liturgy are used, but always in a contrary sense, in order to manifest opposition to God,” former Vatican chief exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth wrote in An Exorcist Explains the Demonic.

The Satanic ritual typically involves the desecration of a consecrated Host, which the Catholic Church teaches is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ.

Satanic Norfolk says it has obtained consecrated Hosts, according to a Facebook post hosted by Kate Cobas that invites people to “[j]oin us as we boldly cast off lingering indoctrination of past religious beliefs.”

“Consecrated communion wafers were kindly donated for this blasphemous event,” the post said. Cobas also tweeted that she gave “a few consecrated communion wafers to the dog,” who “spat them out.”

It is not clear where she claims to have obtained the consecrated Hosts.

In 2014, when registered sex offender Adam Daniels said he had a consecrated Host to desecrate at a black Mass at the Oklahoma Civic Center, Archbishop Paul Coakley obtained a restraining order against him on the grounds the Host had been stolen. The Satanic group’s attorney then returned the Host to a Catholic priest.

However, whether Daniels actually returned the Host can’t be certain, because Satanists by definition can’t be trusted, exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger told LifeSiteNews in an earlier interview.

“What they say is unreliable to begin with, because their father is the father of lies, Satan,” he said.

The Norfolk black Mass will include an “unbaptism” ritual, according to another Facebook page, and be followed by performances by “some ferocious, badass black metal bands.”

The Catholic Church teaches that “baptism is permanent and can not be reversed,” CNA pointed out.

The Norfolk black Mass comes two months after a similar sacrilegious event at Houston’s Brash brewery in November.

About 200 Catholics and at least one priest from more than five parishes in the Houston metro area and the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) prayed the rosary outside the brewery in the afternoon, while a smaller group stayed on to midnight to make reparation and pray as the black Mass took place.

The organizing Satanic Temple of Houston proclaimed on Facebook afterward that the “consecrated host was defiled, destroyed, and swept into the trash where it belongs.”

In August, seven priests and about 150 lay people prayed outside a heavy metal bar in Ottawa during a black Mass simulation, which Satanic Temple of Ottawa organizers said did not involve using a consecrated Host, while Archbishop Terrence Prendergast, who condemned the ritual as “vile” and “hateful,” led a vigil in the nearby cathedral.

Exorcists warn that there is significant spiritual peril in attending such a blasphemous ritual, even one that does not involve desecration of a sacred Host.

Monsignor Patrick Brankin, an exorcist in the diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma, told Aleteia in commenting on the black Mass in Oklahoma that there would be “a real strong possibility” that those attending, “especially if they’re in the state of sin,” would “walk out possessed.”

That was echoed by Fr. Ripperger.

Because Satan does exist, it doesn’t matter if those attending the black Mass “actually believe if he’s real or not,” he told LifeSiteNews.

“If they do the particular ritual which will actually invoke him, he will possibly, God permitting, show up, or it will have an effect on the spiritual level independent” of what the Satanists believe or don’t believe.