Sold-out Satanic black mass will take place inside gov’t venue in Australia Oct. 30

NOOSA, New South Wales, Australia, October 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The J Noosa, a government-owned-and-operated venue in New South Wales (NSW), Australia is hosting a Satanic black mass on October 30.

Per the most recent update on NSW’s government website, “places of worship can have up to 300 people or one person per 4 square meters of space.” However, it is unclear why the government, which forced church doors to close earlier in the year with its draconian coronavirus restrictions, is now welcoming devil worship inside its own doors. Satan will literally be invoked at an altar. Decidedly secular Australia has a history of legislated separation of church and state with no state religion.

The Noosa Temple of Satan Facebook page will livestream the sold-out event. The page says about the black mass, “Satan has great plans for the Principality of Noosa and Australia... Join us in fellowship as we perform this ancient ritual where the Dark Lord is summoned through Satanic invocations.”

According to the J’s website, the cost of a ticket is the tongue-in-cheek price of $6.66 which includes a “complimentary membership certificate.” A drag queen by the stage name of Sellma Soul will act as “high priestess” for the black mass.

Screenshot of www.thej.com.au/whats-on-in-noosa/, accessed October 26, 2020 at 10:43 p.m. Eastern time

A black mass typically involves the desecration of a consecrated Host, which the Church teaches is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ. It is unclear if the satanists performing the ceremony at the J Noosa have stolen a consecrated Host.

A black mass is a mockery of Catholic liturgy during which “one adores and exalts Satan,” and “the words and external signs of the Eucharistic liturgy are used, but always in a contrary sense, in order to manifest opposition to God,” former Vatican chief exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth wrote in An Exorcist Explains the Demonic.

A probable reason for the black mass could be a gesture of protest against the Catholic Church and her teachings. An earlier Facebook post by the Noosa satanists dated October 19 states, “We know that the Catholic Church has always been on the wrong side of the God-Satan divide, but in 2020 they’re continuing to do great work in putting themselves on the wrong side of history when it comes to pretty much every important social issue.”

An Australian voter guide issued by the Noosa Temple of Satan shows side-by-side comparisons featuring the Catholic Church’s position on various social issues versus the Noosa Temple of Satan’s. Among the issues depicted were abortion and “assisted dying” with the Church favoring life and the Satanists favoring death.

The Noosa Temple of Satan is specific in its messaging of their targeted demographic. Brother Samael Demo-Gorgon, also known as Australian homosexual activist Robin Bristow, told former Catholics via Facebook, “For all those former Catholics out there, we know that it’s impossible to return to your old ‘home’ given how out of step the church is with modern Australia. So, if your values align with ours on all of these types of issues, we welcome you with open arms to the Noosa Temple of Satan.”

After handing out flyers to college students at Kelvin Grove State College, Demo-Gorgon said in an interview with Trevor Bell on a podcast called Iron Fist & Velvet Glove, “We are in competition with Christianity and ... we want to be in the schools to preach to Satanic kids about our faith.”

The Noosa Temple of Satan has already raised $1,000 “for the production of the Black Mass including for security guards” and wants to fund airplane banners advertising the black mass. The group says if it exceeds its fundraising goal of $2,430, the additional funds will go to the pro-abortion group Children By Choice.

Contact information for respectful communications:

The J Noosa

60 Noosa Dr

Noosa Heads QLD 4567

Australia

[email protected]

07 5329 6560

Online contact form