‘Satanic’ pro-abortion statue beheaded, University of Houston officials cry vandalism

The sculpture 'Witness' by artist Shahzia Sikander, a horned figure with tentacle arms meant to honor pro-abortion Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lost its head during Hurricane Beryl in what University of Houston officials say was an act of deliberate vandalism caught on video.

HOUSTON (LifeSiteNews) –– A pro-abortion statue on the University of Houston campus criticized for its Satanic-looking details has been decapitated during Hurricane Beryl, in what school officials are calling an intentional act of vandalism.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, pro-life students have been protesting the sculpture “Witness” by artist Shahzia Sikander, a towering gold female figure featuring braided hair-shaped like ram horns, tentacle-like protrusions in place of arms, and a lace collar in honor of the late, radically pro-abortion U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sikander has explained that she wanted her work to capture the “indefatigable spirit of women who have been collectively fighting for their right to their own bodies over generations,” which had supposedly been dismissed by the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Many women on campus drew the opposite message, with one post-abortive women calling it a source of “intense trauma” that interferes with her efforts “each day recovering and coping with the regret.”

On Tuesday, the New York Times reports, campus officials announced the statue had been beheaded the day before, with vandals allegedly taking advantage of power outages caused by the coinciding hurricane yet still being caught on security camera footage.

“The damage is believed to be intentional,” said university spokesperson Kevin Quinn. “The University of Houston Police Department is currently investigating the matter.” Sikander called the incident a “very violent act of hate” that “should be investigated as a crime.” At the same time, she said she doesn’t want the statue repaired: “I want to ‘expose,’ leave it damaged,” and make more.

“Our thoughts & [prayers] go out to the victims of any possible senseless attack,” responded the pro-life group Texas Values. “We would never condone such violence/destruction/property, but since it has been defaced, it’s probably best for UH to remove it.”

Satanism has long been intertwined with pro-abortion advocacy. The Satanic Temple, a self-described secular operation that embraces Satan’s name as a “symbol of the Eternal Rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority,” is known for agitating for an array of leftist causes, including unsuccessful pro-abortion lawsuits and “After School Satan Clubs” billed as alternatives to religious student groups, with the satanic branding helping draw attention to its antics via shock value.

Despite purporting to be atheists who reject Satan’s literal existence, the Satanic Temple does promote satanic rituals as well as “abortion rituals,” which are intended to “cast off notions of guilt, shame, and mental discomfort” with the practice.

Share











