Satanic statue honoring pro-abortion Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg to go on display in Texas

(LifeSiteNews) — The grotesque and apparently satanic pro-abortion statue exhibit infamously erected in New York City last month will reportedly be moved to the pro-life state of Texas this year.

LifeSiteNews previously reported that the seven-foot bronze statue, depicting a nude woman with twisted cables for limbs and goat horns instead of hair, drew outrage after it was erected on top of the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court in New York. The work pays homage to pro-abortion Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and features a representation of the lace collar Ginsburg often wore. A second statue, nearly identical but more than twice the size of the other, was also put on display in Madison Square Park. Together, the pair form an “exhibit” that will be displayed in New York through the beginning of June.

Exhibit creator Shahzia Sikander said the exhibition, called “Havah … to breathe, air, life,” (she said “Havah” means “air” in Urdu and “Eve” in Arabic and Hebrew) is meant to express “the indefatigable spirit of the women who have been collectively fighting for their right to their own bodies over generations.”

Conservatives, however, have argued that the statues appear “demonic” and represent a cultural swing toward ugliness and away from beauty.

Daily Wire podcaster and author Andrew Klavan has argued that the piece is an apt representation of abortion and its connection with both evil and sexual promiscuity.

“This is a statue that celebrates abortion as a satanic ritual that enslaves women to male sexuality and strips them of their magisterium, their central power, which is the creation of human beings and the nurturing and raising of children,” Klavan said.

The statues won’t be a permanent fixture in New York, but that doesn’t mean they’re going away.

On Thursday, Texas Right to Life noted that the exhibit would remain in the Empire State through June 4. It will then be transported to Houston, Texas in October.

In a statement, University of Houston executive director and chief curator of public art Dr. Maria C. Gaztambide expressed her excitement about “amplifying” the “reach” of the seven-foot statues “beyond New York City.”

“With Havah … to breathe, air, life, Shahzia demonstrates how justice is conceptually and actively vibrant across cultures and genders,” Gaztambide said. “Shahzia brings to the fore the imbalances of gender and race through this exceptional work. We are proud to join forces with Madison Square Park in bringing it to fruition, while amplifying its reach beyond New York City.”

Meanwhile, the apparently satanic pro-abortion statues soon to be housed within the pro-life borders of Texas aren’t the only physical representations of the connection between abortion and satanism to crop up in recent days.

LifeSiteNews reported Wednesday that The Satanic Temple (TST) is planning to open an abortion facility in New Mexico that will help women ages 17 and older to obtain drugs to poison and kill their preborn babies.

The so-called “clinic” will be derisively called “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.” U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which rolled back 49 years of federal abortion precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby eliminating the federal “right to abortion.”

TST co-founder Malcolm Jarry argued that Alito’s mother, an Italian-American who passed away at age 98 in 2013, ought to have murdered her son in the womb, preventing him from drafting the life-saving opinion.

The Satanic Temple claims that abortion should be protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because the killing of unborn infants is a satanic “ritual” that forms “an essential part” of its “religious practice.”

Citizens for a Pro-Life Society director Monica Miller, Ph.D., told LifeSiteNews Wednesday that the very fact “[t]hat Satan worshippers are on the side of child killing explicitly tells the world that abortion is evil.”

