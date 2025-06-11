Satanic Temple to open telehealth abortion clinic in Maine on President Trump’s birthday

The telehealth center will offer abortion pills for a flat fee of $91. Patients must be physically located in Maine at the time of consultation and dispensing.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Satanic Temple has launched a new abortion-by-mail provider in Maine, expanding its network of telehealth providers offering chemical abortions under the name TST Health.

Set to open June 14 – President Donald Trump’s birthday – the new facility bears a deliberately provocative name, the “President’s Yuge Most Beautiful Tremendous Satanic Abortion Clinic.”

Erin Helian, TST’s executive director, described the operation as a “magnificent, regal birthday present.”

READ: Satanic Temple head: ‘More than 50% of our membership is LGBTQ’

The Maine clinic follows earlier launches in New Mexico and Virginia. It will offer abortion pills for a flat fee of $91. Patients must be physically located in Maine at the time of consultation and dispensing, but all services are conducted via telehealth.

According to TST, the clinic aims to support its “Satanic Abortion Ritual,” a ceremony intended to frame abortion as a religious act.

The ritual, guided by an “ordained minister,” includes affirmations such as “By my body, my blood. By my will, it is done.”

The Satanic Temple describes itself as a non-theistic religious organization, and is formally recognized by the IRS as a church. Its public messaging mixes shock value with advocacy for secular causes, particularly on abortion and contraception access.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, TST has argued that its abortion ritual merits protection under the First Amendment’s free exercise clause. It recently challenged Idaho’s pro-life laws in a case heard by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, filed on behalf of its New Mexico-based “Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.”

The case was dismissed at the district level for lack of standing.

The group says it is “heartbroken” by the closure of abortion clinics nationwide but intends to continue expanding its clinics. Maine currently has loose abortion laws that allow the lethal procedure to be performed past the point of viability when “it is necessary in the professional judgment of a physician,” a loophole that can render the viability restriction practically meaningless.

TST has not disclosed how many abortions it expects to provide in Maine, but said it hopes the new clinic will be part of a “growing network” of telehealth operations across the United States.

READ: RFK Jr. promises ‘complete review’ of abortion pill after ‘alarming’ report on dangers

Satanic activity in the United States has become increasingly public and aggressive in recent years, with other groups like the Kansas-based Satanic Grotto staging “black masses” and plans to hold more protests involving Wiccans and self-described “witches,” often near state capitols.

These events often target Christian symbols and practices, and have drawn both media attention and backlash from Catholic leaders and lawmakers.

Share











