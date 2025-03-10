Satanist group allowed to hold ‘black mass’ inside Kansas state capitol

The Satanic Grotto plans to ‘indulg(e) in sacrilegious blasphemy’ of God during a ritual that has been approved to take place in the Kansas state capitol.

(LifeSiteNews) — A “black mass” is planned to dedicate the Kansas legislature “to the glory of Satan” inside the state capitol on March 28.

“We will be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme (sic),” The Satanic Grotto wrote on a Facebook event page. “God will fall and Kansas will be embraced by the black flame of Lucifer.”

Michael Stewart, a leader of the independent satanic group, posted to the event page a copy of a letter from the Kansas Capitol Events Coordinator addressed to him, stating, “Your request for the Satanic Grotto is approved. The Capitol Dedication to Satan will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. in the SH 1st floor Rotunda at the NE Quad.”

State Senator Stephen Owens condemned the event in a statement as “hideous and terrible” but asserted that it must be allowed to take place as a first amendment right.

“Religious groups from various backgrounds come to the Capitol on a regular basis to preach, pray, and display. We cannot discriminate because we disagree,” wrote Owens, espousing an ideal of religious liberty that is ultimately masonic and anti-Catholic.

Black masses mock the Catholic Sacrifice of the Mass and often involve the desecration of a consecrated host — the Eucharist — that Catholics understand to be the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ. One satanic group admitted in 2019 to defiling the Eucharist during a black mass, boasting, “the consecrated host was defiled, destroyed, and swept into the trash where it belongs.”

Consecrated hosts must be stolen from a Catholic Church, and such theft is made significantly easier by widespread reception of Holy Communion in the hand, as opposed to kneeling and receiving on the tongue.

The Kansas Catholic Conference of Bishops issued a statement on Thursday decrying the planned sacrilegious “mass” and announcing that they are exploring “spiritual and legal responses” to the event.

“If true, this explicit demonstration of anti-Catholic bigotry will be an insult to not only Catholics but all people of goodwill,” the bishops wrote in a statement dated March 6 and shared to their Facebook page.

“The Catholic bishops of Kansas ask that, first and foremost, we pray for the conversion of those taking part in this event, as well as each person’s own conversion of heart during this sacred season of Lent.”

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), a traditional Catholic group, has launched a petition urging Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to cancel the blasphemous event. A prayer rally outside the Capitol is also being planned to make reparation for the event as it occurs.

The time and precise location of the rally will be announced once the TFP receives a permit, the group shared.

John Horvat, American TFP vice president and a Kansas native, has voiced his outrage that a state building is being “used to host such a heinous blasphemy.”

“This is not just an offense against God but an attack on the very moral fabric of our state and nation. I urge all God-fearing Americans to take a stand — join us in peaceful protest, sign the petition, and offer prayers of reparation. Now is the time to defend our faith and reject this public affront to God,” Horvat said in a statement.

In Tours, France, in the 1840s, Carmelite Sister Mary of St. Peter received a series of private revelations from Our Lord that contained a remedy for the principal evils of modern times, including blasphemy, which she said “wounds His divine Heart more grievously than all other sins.”

Christ revealed to her the Golden Arrow prayer, to be recited in reparation for blasphemy:

May the most holy, most sacred, most adorable, most incomprehensible and unutterable Name of God be always praised, blessed, loved, adored, and glorified in heaven, on earth, and in the hells, by all the creatures of God and by the Sacred Heart of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar. Amen.

Stewart has shared on his social media, where he is known as “The Devil of Kansas,” that The Satanic Grotto utilizes techniques advocated by Saul Alinsky in his infamous book Rules for Radicals. Instagram posts show the group enjoys harassing pro-life demonstrators, burning Christian symbols, and simulating the bloody butchering of babies.

