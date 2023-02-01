Satanists plan to open New Mexico abortuary named after Justice Alito’s mother

‘That Satan worshippers are on the side of child killing explicitly tells the world that abortion is evil,’ Citizens for a Pro-Life Society director Monica Miller, Ph.D. told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — Self-professed satanists are reportedly planning to open an abortion facility disgustingly named after pro-life U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s mother. Alito wrote the opinion in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which rolled back 49 years of federal abortion precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby eliminating the federal “right to abortion.”

According to The Satanic Temple (TST), however, that life-saving Supreme Court decision might never have happened if the Supreme Court Justice’s mother had just had the opportunity to murder her son in the womb.

TST, which has frequently grabbed headlines for attempting to mock and undercut Christianity in the public square and has claimed abortion as one of its religious “rituals,” will open the abortion facility in New Mexico, a state that openly promotes abortion in stark contrast to neighboring pro-life Texas.

According to a Wednesday report by Fox News, the satanists’ baby-killing facility will be named “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.”

Abortion-seeking women who go to the “clinic” can access “telehealth screenings and appointments” by the group’s newly minted medical services branch, TST Health. Women can then be prescribed chemical abortions drugs that they can purchase from a pharmacy.

Girls and women ages 17 and up who reside in New Mexico and whose preborn babies are at a maximum of 11 weeks “and medically eligible for an abortion,” will be able to utilize the satanic group’s services, Fox News reported.

TST co-founder Malcolm Jarry explained the rationale for naming the so-called “clinic” after Justice Alito’s mother Rose, an Italian-American former schoolteacher who passed away in 2013 at age 98. Rose Alito’s Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Hamilton, New Jersey.

“In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options, and look what happened,” Jarry said, according to a February 1 press release.

“Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail,” he said. “The clinic’s name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one’s body and the potential ramifications of losing that right.”

Erin Helian, executive director of campaigns for TST, said the group “is proud to expand reproductive options for our members,” adding that the derisively named “clinic” in New Mexico “is just the beginning.”

“We will remain steadfast as we continue the fight to uphold reproductive justice in the United States,” she said.

The press release noted that TST has entered the pro-abortion space before, filing lawsuits against Texas’ pro-life legislation and contending that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, together with “federal and state Religious Freedom Restoration Acts,” provide legal protections for the satanic group’s so-called “abortion ritual,” which they say “is an essential part of religious practice.”

Citizens for a Pro-Life Society director Monica Miller, Ph.D., told LifeSiteNews that the fact that TST has publicly aligned itself with the pro-abortion cause, even going so far as to help women obtain drugs to poison and kill their preborn babies, proves the demonic nature of abortion.

“That Satan worshippers are on the side of child killing explicitly tells the world that abortion is evil,” Miller said in a Wednesday email.

She said the satanists’ New Mexico abortion facility is “a temple of death” and suggested that the overt connection between abortion and satanism is accurate.

According to Miller, “in some ways, this is more honest of them to blatantly link baby killing to the pit of Hell, as all abortion centers are from that same hideous pit.”

“I hate to have to say it, but Satanists’ support for the killing of the unborn is nothing new,” Miller told LifeSite. She explained that her pro-life organization “has had our demonstrations counter-demonstrated by the Detroit Satanic Temple, making a hideous public spectacle of themselves.”

The Satanic Temple has frequently made headlines for explicitly attempting to undercut Christianity in the public square by engaging in controversial and blasphemous activities.

Last summer, a local chapter of the TST drew outrage after planning to set up a booth at a so-called “family friendly” LGBT “pride” event in Idaho. The group withdrew from the event following backlash.

