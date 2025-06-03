Satanists who held Kansas ‘black mass’ planning ‘witches hour protest’ in August

The Satanic Grotto group plans to invite Wiccans, pagans, and 'any kind of witchy inclined hippie we can find' to the sacrilegious event on the Kansas capitol grounds.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Kansas-based “Satanic Grotto” group that was allowed to hold a “black mass” on Kansas state capitol grounds earlier this year is planning to hold a “witches hour protest” event outside the capitol.

The satanic group is planning the event in early August outside the Kansas statehouse, inviting Wiccans and pagans to attend, according to the Kansas Reflector. The Satanic Grotto had previously been allowed to say a “black mass” on the state capitol grounds in March.

Michael Stewart, the group’s leader, told the Kansas Reflector that he plans to extend the invitation for the satanic event to Wiccans, pagans, and “any kind of witchy inclined hippie we can find.”

NO CHARGES for Satanists who held a ritual that escalated into violence at the Kansas Capitol in March — despite their leader punching a man during a dedication to Satan. They’re now planning another public ceremony this August. Pray this doesn’t happen. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WQBD9ohsJo — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) May 30, 2025

LifeSiteNews reached out to the Kansas State Capitol’s Office of Facilities and Property Management (OFPM) staff to confirm whether they had approved the group’s planned “witches hour protest” event but did not receive a response as of publication time.

In March, the Grotto had initially been permitted to hold the “black mass” inside the Kansas statehouse to dedicate the Kansas legislature to the glory of Satan.” After considerable backlash, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly ordered that the sacrilegious event take place outside state property but allowed the event to proceed, citing the group’s “constitutional rights.”

Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the then-archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas, strongly condemned the “black mass,” which he decried as “hate speech.”

“They’re simply trying to mock Christianity,” Naumann said at the time. “If they were trying to do this to an Islamic group or they were trying to do this to a Jewish group, I think it wouldn’t be allowed.”

READ: Archbishop Naumann condemns Kansas ‘black mass’ as hate speech targeting Catholics

The archbishop also reconsecrated the state of Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary and led a Eucharistic Holy Hour and celebrated a packed Mass at Assumption Church north of the Capitol Building, the day of the satanic event. Additionally, hundreds of faithful Catholics gathered outside the state capitol, praying a rosary of reparation to counter the sacrilege.

As the satanists were performing their “black mass,” one courageous Catholic man stopped the desecration of the Blessed Sacrament by consuming the Host after Stewart tossed it on the ground. Stewart proceeded to violently attack the man, repeatedly punching him while he was on the ground, covering his head. Another satanist then began to drag the brave man away before police intervened.

READ: Catholic man stops desecration of Eucharist by consuming Host at Kansas satanic event

Stewart and two other members of the Grotto were later arrested after entering the Kansas Capitol and punching a much younger, smaller man in the face twice after he tried to take his booklet while Stewart attempted to dedicate the building to the devil that police had forbidden him from doing.

Prosecutors have chosen not to pursue charges against Stewart or other members of the Grotto, though the statute of limitations is five years, per the Reflector.

