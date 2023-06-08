Satellite footage raises possibility that arson, not climate change theory, to blame for Quebec fires

Wildfires starting simultaneously across the province have led to police investigating possible arson, while mainstream media and politicians continue to blame 'climate change.'

(LifeSiteNews) — As the mainstream media continues to blame “climate change” for the fires in Quebec, satellite footage shows the mysterious simultaneous eruption of several blazes across the province, which is experiencing its worst-ever fire season.

Satellite images from the College of DuPage Meteorology Department show that—on the 2nd of June—the fires that erupted in Quebec, Canada, all started at the exact same time. Source: https://t.co/dQ7iK0amyq For more content like this, visit: https://t.co/WNzHelgbQP#ClimateScam… pic.twitter.com/EXaiPJ4dUa — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) June 8, 2023

While not widely published, The Toronto Sun revealed that Quebec police are investigating possible arson attacks as the cause of the province’s wildfires.

“There is an investigation because the cause is suspect,” Surtee de Quebec media officer Hugues Beaulieu said.

After the wildfires initially erupted in Alberta, they have now spread across Canada, forcing many citizens to evacuate their homes, while others are affected by poor air quality as far as New York City.

Quebec fires are not the only outbreaks to have suspicious origins. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested several arsonists, who have been charged with lighting fires across several provinces, including Nova Scotia, Yukon, British Columbia, and Alberta.

The motive behind lighting the fires is unclear, but they have all taken place in the same time period.

Albertan John Cook has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of arson after setting a string of wildfires in and around Cold Lake, a hamlet near Edmonton.

Additionally, Cook was charged with setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cherry Grove, Alberta.

Despite the numerous arrests, mainstream media outlets continue to publish articles attributing the wildfires to climate change.

“Rise in extreme wildfires linked directly to emissions from oil companies in new study,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

“Canadian forest fires are the latest costly climate disaster that public accounts fail to capture,” another CBC headline read.

“Climate change is increasing the risks of wildfires in the country, experts say,” Global News attested.

Despite these claims, statistics from Canadian National Fire Database reveal that wildfires across Canada have decreased in recent years, having peaked in 1989.

Notably, the mainstream media outlets attributing the increase of wildfires to climate change have received funding from the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is actively pushing for increased bans on using natural resources in Canada to combat “climate change.”

About this potential conflict of interest, retired Canadian colonel David Redman recently testified that legacy media outlets are “ministries of propaganda,” with multiple former mainstream media employees also making similar comments about their past employers.

