Save the date! LifeSite’s 25th anniversary Gala is taking place August 17th

Come and join us as we celebrate 25 years of reporting in defense of Life and Family.

(LifeSiteNews) — In recognition of LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary this year, we invite you to join us in beautiful Naples, Florida and help us celebrate this remarkable achievement!

LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala will take place on Wednesday, August 17th at the Naples Grande Beach Resort – a four-star, luxury hotel – overlooking the spectacular Gulf of Mexico. LifeSite supporters, corporate sponsors, and current staff will all be in attendance. Click here to visit the Gala website for more details.

Our celebration of this incredible milestone is extra special. Much of our growth over the past quarter-century has come in just the past few years alone, despite the persistent efforts of Big Tech to censor our truth-telling mission.

Because you – our readers and donors – make it possible for us to carry out our faith- and family-oriented mission full-time, you deserve to be a part of our celebration. You will get to spend time with the LifeSite staff, listen to inspiring guest speakers, and meet like-minded friends from across the world.

Tickets can be purchased for $250 dollars. Ticket purchases can be securely made by clicking here. Sponsorships are also available. Click here to visit our Gala website for more information.

The evening’s activities will also be live-streamed. The schedule of events is as follows: 6:00pm Cocktail Reception, 7:00pm Welcome, 7:30pm Dinner, 8:30pm Formal Program and Keynote Speaker Address.

Mark your calendars for August 17! More information to follow.

