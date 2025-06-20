‘Save the Latin Mass’ rally planned at Detroit Cathedral this weekend following crackdown

(LifeSiteNews) — Faithful Catholics will gather for a “Save the Latin Mass” rally on Saturday, June 28 outside the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, Michigan.

The prayerful protest follows a decision by Archbishop Edward Weisenburger to ban the Latin Mass at all but four churches in the archdiocese.

Weisenburger has also prohibited ad orientem liturgies, even though nothing in Traditionis Custodes or any Vatican II or subsequent documents forbid the priest facing the altar during Mass.

READ: Detroit archbishop shuts down most Latin Masses, bans ad orientem worship

Saturday’s rally will begin at 10:30am; the faithful are encouraged to bring signs to show support. The Cathedral is located at 9844 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Organizers are asking for “prayer and petition to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus to remove all restrictions on the Latin Mass in the Archdiocese of Detroit.”

Weisenburger’s crackdown on faithful Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass follows other bishops who have suppressed the centuries-old Mass as well.

Charlotte Bishop Michael Martin, for example, closed all Latin Mass locations in his diocese, relegating Catholics to a single chapel in a remote area.

At the same time, some bishops have sought to provide for the spiritual needs of their sheep. Bishop Robert Gruss of Saginaw, Michigan decided to allow the Latin Mass to continue despite it being set to end on June 13.

The traditional Latin Mass continues to be available for Detroit-area Catholics in nearby Livonia at St Anne’s Church, which is serviced by the Society of St. Pius X.

Given the ongoing controversy over the Traditional Latin Mass, it seems Pope Leo XIV may need to weigh in on the restrictions to settle the matter.

