Say NO to Pope Francis removing pro-life hero Fr. Frank Pavone from priesthood

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews was shocked to learn that Father Frank Pavone, the National Director of Priests for Life, has been dismissed from the priesthood.

To add to our feelings of outrage, Fr. Pavone himself had no idea that this had happened until a reporter called him for comment.

In response, LifeSiteNews has launched a petition in which you may say “NO” to Pope Francis on this unprecedented attack on the pro-life movement and the Catholic Church in the USA.

Given all the rhetoric we have heard during the first year of the so-called Synod on Synodality, it is clear that the “listening Church” is making a mockery of justice.

Here’s what we know so far: Catholic News Agency reports that a December 13 letter to all bishops in America, sent from the Pope’s representative in America – the Papal Nuncio Fr. Christophe Pierre – says that Fr. Pavone was laicized for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”

Faithful Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas has a response to that:

“The blasphemy is that this holy priest is canceled while an evil president promotes the denial of truth & the murder of the unborn at every turn, Vatican officials promote immorality & denial of the deposit of faith & priests promote gender confusion devastating lives…evil,” he said on Twitter.

The blasphemy is that this holy priest is canceled while an evil president promotes the denial of truth & the murder of the unborn at every turn, Vatican officials promote immorality & denial of the deposit of faith & priests promote gender confusion devastating lives…evil https://t.co/ASzjW7IuAv — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) December 18, 2022

In a separate statement, the papal nuncio wrote that the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy – the head of the Vatican’s department dealing with priests – said that there was “no possibility of appeal” of the decision.

This, during a week in which Pope Francis is receiving criticism for his lenient behavior towards Slovenian priest-artist—and alleged sexual abuser—Fr. Marko Ivan Rupnik. This, in the midst of never-ending scandals–financial, moral, and theological–involving Vatican-based prelates like suspected embezzler Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu and the egregious president of the once great Pontifical Academy for Life, Cardinal Vincenzo Paglia. This, while clerical heretics attempt to destroy the Catholic faith in Germany from within.

This, this is beyond belief.

We’re not going to stand for this spiritual rape of Fr. Pavone, and we ask you to read Fr. Pavone’s story and join us in our protest by signing our new petition.

We’ve had enough of attacks on good priests while bad priests are promoted to the heights of the hierarchy. Have you?

