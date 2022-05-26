Vatican official at Davos says the Church is implementing the World Economic Forum agenda

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – A Vatican cleric attending the 2022 Davos Summit, a conference hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) which advances a punishing “green” agenda, open borders, and “future pandemic” management, has said that the Catholic Church is “committed to the various issues considered at the forum.”
Speaking with Vatican News, Father Leonir Chiarello, Superior General of the Congregation of the Missionaries of Saint Charles (Scalabrinians), said that the Church leads the way in implementing many of the WEF’s globalist ideals.
Chiarello, whom Pope Francis appointed as a member of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, explained that there are eight “fundamental themes” which the Davos forum is considering at its annual meeting, including “climate and nature, fairer economics … health and healthcare, global cooperation, and society and equity.”
The superior general commended the forum on its commitment to “working together” under the umbrella of “co-responsibility and international co-operation … to proceed in the achievement of outcomes of these main topics we discuss in the forum.”
Many “challenges” that the forum wishes to address, according to the cleric, include the coronavirus crisis and wars around the world. Principally, Chiarello said the Church must work with secular organizations to “build consensus and a common agenda to address the issues of caring for nature, the economy, labor, technology, business, healthcare, social equity, and the other issues considered by the forum.”
Additionally, Chiarello said the Church is committed to “implement policies and programs to put into practice the issues considered by the forum” and “to establish mechanisms for international co-operation and co-responsibility aimed at achieving concrete results” from the goals set at the Swiss resort.
“The Catholic Church is already committed to the various issues considered at the forum, both globally and locally,” he confirmed.
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
The priest referenced “the perspective proposed by Pope Francis on the care of nature and the promotion of a more inclusive economy in Laudato Sí and Fratelli Tutti” as examples of the Church putting the WEF agenda into practice, but suggested that the “Catholic Church can do more by engaging with other initiatives already in place and involving other social and political actors’ initiatives developing on the local and global level.”
Grave concerns have already been raised by groups within the Catholic Church regarding the Pope’s support of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), part of the wider WEF-endorsed Agenda 2030 which calls for “universal access” to “sexual and reproductive health” and “reproductive rights.”
The UN defined these terms at its 1994 Cairo conference to denote providing women with “modern contraception” for “family planning” and with “safe abortion” anywhere the procedure is legal.
The perception that the Vatican has been aligning itself with the UN and WEF goals was strengthened after Pope Francis expressed his gratitude for the passage of the SDGs at a 2016 pontifical conference attended by notorious abortion and population control advocate Jeffrey Sachs.
Sachs, one of the world’s most prominent supporters of the SDGs and a frequent visitor to the Vatican, also said the pope’s encyclical Laudato Sí – lauded by Chiarello as implementing the Davos agenda – “made possible” the passage of the SDGs.