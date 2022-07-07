Scandal-plagued abortion business shuts down all Texas locations as pro-life laws go into effect

(LifeSiteNews) – An abortion corporation that once won a fight at the Supreme Court to stop Texas’ pro-life laws is now shutting down all of its Lone Star State operations.
Whole Woman’s Health announced it will close all four Texas abortion facilities and wants to reopen in New Mexico. The Texas Supreme Court decided on July 1 that the state’s pre-Roe ban on abortions could go into effect pending legal challenges.
“Abortion access in the South will only get worse as the damage done by this awful ruling continues to compound, and more conservative states pass abortion bans,” the abortion corporation announced. “We are stepping up to ensure everyone has a trusted independent abortion provider as nearby as legally possible.”
The company appears to be in financial troubles, given that it is using a GoFundMe to raise money for its new abortion facilities.
“With the shuttering of our 4 Texas clinics, we do not have the financial reserve to open in New Mexico without your support,” the company stated. “We are actively working to secure a clinic space that will allow us to support the people who are desperately seeking safe and legal abortion care.”
Ever since the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the ongoing debate over the barbaric practice of abortion back to the states, left-wing zealots, politicians, and rioters have taken to the streets and the airwaves to fan the flames of division.
And perhaps no one has epitomized this unhinged rage more than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Taking her anger out on Justice Clarence Thomas, Clinton has once again shown her propensity for bitterness, hostility towards our Constitution and rule of law, and hatred towards those with differing philosophies from her own.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against hateful attacks by radical liberals like Hillary Clinton.
The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which saw a 6-3 majority rule in favor of overturning both Roe v. Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was a long time coming: In 1973, seven Justices of the Supreme Court (all males) created a phony constitutional "right" to abortion out of thin air, opening the floodgates to practically unfettered access to abortion across the nation and resulting in the killing of more than 60 million innocent, unborn babies in the nearly 50 years that followed.
But with Roe now out of the picture, this decision will officially fall back to the states, who, by way of their elected lawmakers, may now opt to permit, restrict, or even outright ban the practice of abortion altogether.
And while the majority opinion in Dobbs was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, most of the left's ire in the aftermath of its publication has been directed at a different Justice: Conservative constitutionalist Clarence Thomas, currently the bench's only African-American member, who wrote his own separate concurrence acknowledging other past cases which were decided on similar, constitutionally-lacking bases that could potentially be revisited in the future.
Perhaps no disgruntled abortion supporter has gone out of their way more to deride this ruling and Justice Thomas than former First Lady and Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let her utter contmept for the unborn, the Constitution, and Justice Thomas show in a CBS interview with Gayle King earlier this week.
.@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022
In her deeply personal attack, Clinton claimed that Justice Thomas, a Yale Law School classmate of hers in the early 1970s (when Roe was first decided), was a "person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger."
She then went on to criticize the court's ruling in Dobbs, repeating without evidence that "women are going to die" as a result, all while (predictably) ignoring the potentially millions of unborn babies who will now live because of Justices' timely decision.
So while pro-abortion liberals like Hillary Clinton continue to lament the outcome of Dobbs and smear conservative Justices like Clarence Thomas with personal attacks simply for abiding by the text of the Constitution, the pro-life movement and millions of Americans who believe in the constitutional right to life can take pride in nearly half a century's work to achieve the end of Roe, and begin the real work of ending the barbaric practice of abortion in the United States.
Now is the time to put out-of-touch elitists like Hillary Clinton on notice that momentum is on the side of life once again and that America is rejecting the culture of death that has penetrated our way of life for far too long.
Now is the time to stand with pro-life, conservative constitutionalists like Justice Clarence Thomas!
SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against attacks from leftists like Hillary Clinton, and thank him for courageously standing up for life and the Constitution!
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Hillary Clinton attacks Clarence Thomas as a ‘person of grievance’ following Roe reversal' (LifeSiteNews)
Whole Woman’s has been beset with problems for years. In 2016 it challenged Texas’ basic health and safety standards regulations and won at the U.S. Supreme Court, but inspection reports found numerous problems.
LifeSiteNews previously reported:
The reports show that from 2011 to 2017, the Whole Woman’s Health abortion conglomerate has violated health codes by using rusty equipment, examining aborted babies in the same room where contaminated instruments were being washed, and failing to properly disinfect and sterilize instruments used from woman to woman.
The reports, obtained by Abby Johnson’s And Then There Were None organization, also found that the Austin facility did not properly sterilize equipment nor provide women with a phone number to call for post-abortion complications.
Whole Woman’s is merely the latest abortion facility to shut down in the South. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which lost its Supreme Court challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban on June 24, also announced it would close.
At least 49 abortion facilities have shut down or stopped committing abortions in the two weeks since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade analysis according to from Operation Rescue.
“This is a new day! Praise Jesus!” President Troy Newman stated. “We are so grateful for His faithfulness and so many faithful supporters for standing by us for such a time as this – we have much more work ahead of us. Let’s keep praying and working together to finally bring an end to abortion in our nation.”