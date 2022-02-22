Scandal-ridden Alabama abortion mill dumped bloody instruments, human tissue at pro-lifers’ house

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Operation Rescue) – When Rev. Terry Gensemer and his wife returned to their Birmingham, Alabama, home one evening earlier this month, they discovered mysterious back trash bags left anonymously on their property. Curious, they inspected the contents of the bags and were shocked by their grisly discovery.
Inside were documents and bloody refuse from the West Alabama Women’s Center, (WAWC), an abortion facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Included were suction abortion cannulas that contained blood. One had a bit of what appeared to be human tissue.
Documents included patient names, remittance receipts from credit cards used to pay for abortions, and ultrasound images of babies inside their mothers’ wombs with the name of the abortion facility clearly printed at the top.
The items represented obvious violations of state and federal laws, including the illegal dumping of infectious medical waste and privacy violations under HIPAA.
Life Legal Defense Foundation was notified and has filed complaints on behalf of Fr. Gensemer, Director of the pro-life organization CEC for Life, and several other pro-life groups and individuals, including Operation Rescue.
The complaints against the WAWC went to the following governmental officials and agencies:
- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall,
- Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth,
- Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The West Alabama Women’s Center has been fraught with problems and tragedy since it was purchased by the Yellowhammer Foundation in the spring of 2020. The same week the new management took over, April Lowery, died from internal injuries received during a botched abortion by Louis Payne. Soon after, Payne was forced to surrender his medical license.
Seven months after Lowery’s death, another woman suffered similar life-threatening injuries during an abortion she barely survived. The woman, going under the pseudonym “Jane Stone,” sued the WAWC and abortionist Tamer Middleton for her life-altering injuries and for ignoring her pleas for an ambulance as her condition deteriorated.
The WAWC hired abortionist Leah Torres as the facility’s medical director soon after Stone’s botched abortion. But Torres’ temporary Alabama medical license was suspended by the Alabama Department of Public Health after it discovered she had committed fraud by repeatedly lying on her license application. Torres has since been granted a permanent medical license and has resumed abortions.
It was Torres that admitted to Department of Health inspectors last December that she was using rusty medical instruments and other unsanitary surgical supplies during abortions, and that clinic workers often did not change gloves or wash hands in accordance with CDC protocols. The WAWC was cited for nearly identical violations in 2020, as well.
As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations.
In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances.
“The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by four Catholic prelates, including Bishops Marian Eleganti, Rene Henry Gracida, Athanasius Schneider, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, along with ten priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia.
It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary.
Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so.
Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.”
“Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.”
“I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said.
The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition:
We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West.
The Bethlehem Declaration:
Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’
'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22).
Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27);
Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38);
Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13);
Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children…
TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE
**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash
“Alabama authorities can no longer turn a blind eye to this dangerous abortion facility and its incompetent leadership. Shoddy conditions and practices there are have already cost the life of one woman and maimed another,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.
“Now their illegal dumping is endangering the public health. The West Alabama Women’s Center must be closed before their shoddy practices result in more human tragedy,” added Newman.
Read the redacted letter sent to Attorney General Steve Marshall containing all photos and copies of documents discovered in anonymous trash drop.
Reprinted with permission from Operation Rescue