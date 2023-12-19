‘Scandalous’: SSPX issues statement on Vatican’s approval of same-sex ‘blessings’

In this rather long text, the DDF justifies this decision by relying on the teaching of Francis, and in particular on the response he gave to the dubia of the five cardinals — strangely brought up twice in the text—justifying its action as that of “an instrument at the service of the successor of Peter.”

For that matter, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, “Tucho,” recognized in his prose an “innovative” character, which could be translated as “non-traditional.” He even thinks to give a new “pastoral” signification of blessings, “permitting a broadening and enrichment of the classical understanding of blessings, which is closely linked to a liturgical perspective,” which shows above all his ignorance.

A scandalous text

It is important to point out the scandalous nature of this text, which, despite the semantic squirming, appears to counter the preceding decision of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. That decision, dating from February 22, 2021, denied the possibility of such a blessing, with an explanation that did not leave loopholes. It was a decision which had been approved by Francis, incidentally.

The scandal lies in the fact that, even if the DDF is careful to avoid any resemblance to marriage, the result produced on the faithful, in the newspapers and to those who are not Catholics, is one of affirmation: “The Church authorizes the blessing of same-sex couples,” without any other distinctions that the dicastery attempts to set down.

Yet, it is impossible that the Curia did not anticipate this result: the DDF is therefore entirely responsible for the scandal, which according to its definition consists in an occasion to fall, that is, to sin. It is absolutely evident that in the thinking of a number of people, part of the faithful or not, this announcement is one manner of saying that the Church accepts — with nothing to add — these situations.