School board director hosts sex-ed workshop for children as young as age 9

The owner of a Bellingham, Washington, sex shop and director of the district school board invited children ages 9-12 to 'Uncringe Academy' to learn about 'bodies, puberty, sex, gender, and relationships.'

BELLINGHAM, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — Jenn Mason, a Bellingham school district director since 2017 and owner of a local sex shop, hosted an annual “sex-ed” workshop for children ages 9-12 on Wednesday.

The June 24 sex-ed event, titled “Uncringe Academy,” hosted at Mason’s “WinkWink” sex shop that sells sex toys, lingerie, and other perverse products, will teach the mostly elementary school children about “bodies, puberty, sex, gender, and relationships.” The egregious titles of some of the event’s workshops include “Gender and sexual identity,” “Defining sex and sexuality,” “How periods work,” and “Paths to parenthood: the many ways to have a baby.”

“There’s a lot to learn when it comes to bodies, puberty, sex, gender, and relationships! That’s why WinkWink created ‘Uncringe Academy’: honest, supportive, and inclusive sex education classes to help young people and their families understand this important part of their life,” the event description states.

“The 4.5-hour class for 9 to 12 year olds provides sex education that’s based in empowerment and information, rather than shame, fear, and judgment,” the statement continued. “We use an accepting, informing, and affirming framework. Our focus is helping young people to feel comfortable around these topics so that they can advocate for their own bodies, health, and well-being.”

READ: Planned Parenthood’s sex-ed program claims children are ‘sexual from birth’

The official event description also diabolically attempts to sell the event to children by promising snacks, games, and “fun prizes” to be won while playing them.

“We use a variety of techniques to help kids stay engaged, including activities, group discussion, and lots of games,” the description says. “Need to offer them another selling point? We’ve got snacks and fun prizes for our games!”

It’s worth noting that scientists have proved that the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for self-control, higher-level decision-making, and planning, does not mature until an individual reaches their early 20s, making these sexually graphic workshops not only immoral but detrimental to a child’s proper development.

Mason began hosting these summertime sex-ed “workshops” in 2022, with even more graphic topics being discussed at the inaugural event. These included “sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction,” “What IS sex? kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities.”

READ: Woke library director disobeys board vote to relocate 190 books inappropriate for children

That same year, Mason’s “WinkWink” sex shop also held a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” for “all queer youth” ages 0 to 18.

At the time, Mason’s event drew nationwide scrutiny, including from Tucker Carlson during a segment of his then-Fox News show.

“I don’t understand, You talk to my 9-year-old in graphic ways about sex in a public park, I … call the cops. If you do it in a school, I have to pay your salary and shut up?” Tucker pondered at the time.

Despite the scrutiny, the events have not only continued, but Mason overwhelmingly won re-election for her position on the school board in 2025, defeating her challenger 76.4%-23.6%.

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools and libraries from bookshelves to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

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