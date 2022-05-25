Disgraced national school board group initially wanted military police to monitor parents at meetings

A draft version of the now-infamous National School Board Association letter asked that 'the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The National School Boards Association (NSBA) initially wanted to ask the federal government to send armed forces to monitor activists at school board meetings.

Chip Slaven, the former interim director and CEO of the NSBA, removed the following from its now-infamous letter sent to federal officials:

Further, in egregious circumstances and via coordination with local and state authorities, we ask that the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts and related events where students and school personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence.

The news of the considered request to deploy armed forces against American citizens came as the result of an independent review report. Emails obtained through public records requests show NSBA had coordinated with the White House and Department of Justice before sending the letter asking the federal government to target parents at school board meetings.

The NSBA letter compared parents who argued against mask mandates and transgender bathroom policies to domestic terrorists.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the NSBA wrote in its letter. It asked the Biden administration to “examine appropriate enforceable actions” which could include invoking the PATRIOT Act.

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered federal oversight of parents and other school activists.

A federal prosecutor out of Montana took the lead on drafting a memo to his fellow federal prosecutors on different charges to potentially level against disgruntled parents.

The House Judiciary Committee obtained documents that showed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) targeted parents who criticized school COVID mandates. The documents contradicted the testimony of Garland, who told Congress that the FBI did not monitor parents.

Letter has been an embarrassment for the NSBA

A handful of NSBA executives sent the letter without knowledge of other organization staff or state affiliates. Fall-out from it has been significant.

By the end of December, just a few months after the letter came out, the NSBA had lost 17 members, according to an Axios analysis.

“The 17 state affiliates accounted for more than 40% of annual dues paid to NSBA by its state association members in 2019, according to Axios’ analysis of documents detailing those contributions,” the news site reported.

Those members who left “collectively paid $1.1 million in annual dues to the organization in 2019, according to NSBA records submitted at a recent Florida School Boards Association meeting.”

