School counselor under investigation for ‘immoral conduct’ because she condemned transgenderism

‘The state is, quite simply, trying to punish a public-school counselor for her views on gender ideology.’

MILWAUKEE (LifeSiteNews) — A Milwaukee, Wisconsin elementary school counselor who expressed opposition to mutilating transgender surgeries for kids is now under investigation for alleged “immoral conduct.”

On April 29, counselor Marissa Darlingh received a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), advising her that she was under investigation after speaking at a Madison, Wisconsin rally a week earlier, The Center Square reported.

“(DPI) has opened an investigation to determine whether to initiate educator license revocation proceedings against you,” the letter stated.

According to the letter, drafted by Educator Licensing and Legal Investigator Stephanie Arnott, a “community member” raised the alarm after catching Darlingh on video expressing her vehement disapproval of destructive transgender drugs and surgeries for children.

RELATED: Christian teacher sues Kansas school for trying to force compliance with transgender pronouns

“According to a report and video submitted by a community member, you participated in an event in Madison on April 23, 2022, in which you identify yourself as an elementary school counselor,” Arnott wrote.

“You are on video saying ‘f*** transgenderism,’” the letter continues. “You are also on video stating you oppose gender identity ideology from entering your school building. You say none of your students will ever transition socially or medically under your ‘f***ing watch.’ You state you do not believe children should have access to hormones or surgery.”

The DPI investigator noted that “It has been alleged that” Darlingh “engaged in immoral conduct,” going on to advise the counselor that an investigation will “determine if there is probable cause to support” the accusations.

‘F*** Transgenderism’: Elementary School Counselor Probed For ‘Immoral’ Opposition To Kids’ Sex Changes: Report https://t.co/rJdbGVeCky pic.twitter.com/2yttflZT8s — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 26, 2022

DPI gave Darlingh the option to resign from her position instead of awaiting the results of the investigation, however the counselor has stated she will not go down without a fight.

“I oppose gender ideology ever entering the walls of my school building,” Darlingh affirmed. “Over my dead … body will my students be exposed to the heart of gender identity ideology. Not a single one of my students under my … watch will ever, ever transition socially, and sure as h*ll not medically.”

RELATED: Virginia teacher wins lawsuit after being suspended for denouncing trans pronoun policy

Darlingh said her convictions about the damage caused by transgender ideology will not be swayed by state action taken against her.

“My views on the harms of gender ideology to children are informed by a desire to serve and protect children,” she said in a statement. “That’s why I got into education. I will love and serve every child under my care, no matter what. But I won’t recant under threat from the state.”

Darlingh has the support of law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), which promised Wednesday to file a lawsuit on the counselor’s behalf if the state moves to pull or suspend her license over the allegations.

State Threatens School Counselor’s License After She Denounced Gender Ideology at Public Rally https://t.co/9RmpuhuMBE via @wilawliberty — WILL (@WILawLiberty) May 27, 2022

“The state is, quite simply, trying to punish a public-school counselor for her views on gender ideology,” WILL’s Luke Berg said. “This is a classic, clear-cut, violation of the First Amendment and the state can expect a federal lawsuit if it proceeds.”

Share











