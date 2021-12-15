Hundreds of school districts now screening teachers for ‘woke,’ far-left political views

Around 500 school districts have partnered with a teacher-hiring company that uses AI to determine applicants’ ‘cultural competency.’

(LifeSiteNews) – School systems across the country are screening prospective teachers based on their support for woke causes like “anti-racism” and opinions on gender and sexuality.

EdWeek reported that around 500 school districts have partnered with Nimble, a teacher-hiring company that uses artificial intelligence to determine applicants’ “cultural competency” by examining their applications and answers during the interview process.

Districts for years have prioritized “cultural competency” – a term that often refers to acceptance of LGBT ideology and theories of “systemic racism” – but have ramped up their focus on race since the rise of the violent, Marxist Black Lives Matter movement last summer, said Nimble CEO Lauren Dachille.

“Now that we’ve become a little more aware of the concept of anti-racism and maybe a little more woke as a culture, I do think that districts have started to emphasize these questions a little bit more,” Dachille told EdWeek. “They might be more common, they might be more explicit.”

Maryland’s largest school district, for example, has begun asking teacher applicants questions like: “How do you incorporate gender diversity and the different racial and cultural backgrounds of your students and families into your daily instruction and classroom environment?” and “And how do you ensure that student outcomes are not predictable by race, ethnicity, culture, gender, or sexual orientation?”

The Indianapolis school district, which uses Nimble, also investigates candidates’ views on race. “We want hiring managers to have a baseline about where a candidate is starting from in terms of [their] mindset about race … and we want to be clear from the front end about our values as an organization,” said Alex Moseman, the school system’s director of talent acquisition.

The district would not hire someone with a “deficit mindset” toward minority or low-income students, Moseman added, though candidates “who are not comfortable yet having a specific conversation about race in the classroom” can sometimes “grow as an employee,” he said.

And in Boston, principal Ashley Davis of Shaw Elementary School asks candidates “what they’ve done personally or professionally to be more anti-racist,” according to EdWeek, despite the bigoted, explicitly anti-White nature of “anti-racist” education.

“Ultimately, when we’re looking for people to serve our students, my key questions are: Can you teach these students, [even if] you’re not familiar with their culture?” said Karen Rice-Harris, chairwoman for the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee of the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.

Rice-Harris urged administrators to press applicants on their commitments to “diversity, equity, inclusion, empathy, and students’ social-emotional needs.”

The battle over public education has heated up in recent months, as parents increasingly push back on LGBT indoctrination, Critical Race Theory, and other far-left influences that have crept into classrooms across the U.S. Last month, pro-parent candidates swept hundreds of school board races, flipping control of major districts in Democrat-leaning areas and ousting progressive board members, LifeSiteNews reported.

