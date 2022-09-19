School trustee continues fight against LGBT ideology in case before Canada’s Supreme Court

Barry Neufeld first came under attack in 2017 when he disagreed with the school board’s efforts to push gender ideology on children.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian school board trustee is taking his fight against LGBT ideology to the nation’s Supreme Court.

Barry Neufeld of Chilliwack, British Columbia, will appear before Canada’s highest court on October 11, 2022, to combat defamation made against him when he spoke out against the mutilation of gender confused children. In a recent newsletter to supporters, he asked for prayers on his journey, saying that “the enemies who afflict me are certainly multiplying.”

Neufeld first came under attack in 2017 when he disagreed with the Chilliwack school board’s efforts to push gender ideology on children.

“At the risk of being labelled a bigoted homophobe, I have to say that I support traditional family values and I agree with the College of Pediatricians that letting little children choose to change gender is nothing short of child abuse,” Neufeld wrote in a Facebook post at the time, a post which sparked the subsequent controversy about whether he should be allowed around children.

The then-president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation, Glen Hansman, called Neufeld “bigoted” and “transphobic” and said the trustee had “promoted hatred,” “exposed [trans people] to hatred” and “tip-toed quite far into hate speech” and was “continuing to spread hate about LGBTQ people.”

Neufeld sued Hansman for defamation. Although his case was dismissed in November of 2019, a subsequent ruling of the B.C. Court of Appeal in June 2021 overruled this decision. In January 2022, Hansman was allowed an appeal, which, along with Neufeld’s defamation claim, will be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada on October 11.

RELATED: Parents overwhelmingly vote for school trustee opposed to ‘LGBT’ curriculum

— Article continues below Petition — Protect Girls from Sharing Locker Rooms with Boys — Reject New Title IX Expansions Show Petition Text 251 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Biden Administration has proposed a series of expansions to Title IX for all school districts — including “protection” for transgender students — attempting to "make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX.” School districts across America would force girls to share locker room with boys, changing and showering in the same areas, rooming together when traveling, and more — all if a boy says he’s a girl. *** Transgender accommodations are an alarming affront against the dignity and safety of girls and cannot be tolerated or implemented in America’s school districts. *** The dangers facing young girls are unimaginable. SEND A MESSAGE NOW to your State Board of Education: protect our girls and stop this insanity! Florida’s state Department of Education is already sending memos across the Sunshine State, reminding school districts, private schools, charters, and more that they are not required to comply with the federal mandates — for now. Demand that every State Board of Education follow Florida's lead! The proposed Title IX expansions are litmus tests to leftwing loyalty, meaning that leftwing school districts and states will be quick to attempt enforcement of these new “civil liberties” on their school children. The federal government will sure to add pressure on conservative districts like those in Florida — pressuring them to bow to the new ‘woke’ sexualized ideology of the left. SEE HOW CONSERVATIVE STATES ARE ALREADY FIGHTING BACK AGAINST TRANSGENDER INFILTRATION INTO AMERICA’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS! The Hill has already begun running attacks against Florida’s conservative politics, stating that “Florida is not known for its LGBTQ+ allyship.” Propaganda pieces masquerading as news will only increase, pressuring lawmakers and school districts to bow to the leftwing premise that men can become women. We cannot allow this anti-science position to grip America’s school districts — endangering our nation's young girls. *** This federal attempt to change the meaning of sexual difference is an affront to each state's liberties — a danger to girls everywhere — and it must end now! *** SEND A MESSAGE TO YOUR STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TODAY, DEMANDING THAT GIRLS SPORTS AND FEMALE PRIVACY BE PROTECTED AGAINST SEXUALIZED LEFTWING POLITICS! Just last year, male prisoners pretended to be female in order to secure transfers to female-only prisons. This is a clear “gaming of the system” that anyone with common sense clearly sees. Now more than ever, Americans must raise a consistent and unwavering voice that science and truth in Title IX matters and must not be changed. The future — and safety — of our girls depends on separate sports, showers, dorms, and other spaces reserved for sexual difference. “LGBTQ+ allyship” means ruining sexual difference and eliminating the safety of female students because a boy claims to be a girl. We must stand firmly against this gender confusion. The federal government continues to experiment with our children, but by adding your name to this message, we can push back with one powerful voice that our school districts must follow the science and protect female integrity! Demand your State Board of Education follow the science: boys cannot become girls! SIGN NOW! MORE INFORMATION: Florida DOE blasted by The Hill for not being an “LGBTQ ally” Male cheerleader chokes teammate after pretending to be a girl 22 sue the Biden Admin for tying school lunch money to transgender bathrooms Prisoners request transfer to female prisons after claiming they're women Photo: Wikimedia, sarahmirk. remixed Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Neufeld asked supporters for prayers and donations as he prepares for his case in Ottawa. He hopes to raise $60,000 dollars to help cover costs. While he himself was not allowed to have any organization back him, he said in his newsletter that Hansman “has assembled no less than TWELVE groups to support his claim that he has a right and duty to defame me and insist that people who oppose ‘Gender Ideology’ are not fit to be around children.”

The trustee suggested that he is fighting against an ideology that does not respect reason, saying that “logical and rational arguments fall on deaf ears. I am defending my Constitutional right to free speech and my duty as a publicly elected School Trustee to approve learning resources (defined in the BC School Act). In this post-modern age of Critical Theories, there is no objective truth: it all comes down to feelings and identity politics. It is not only a legal battle, but a spiritual one. The very fabric of our former “Christian Culture” is being torn apart.”

RELATED: School district trustee faces human rights complaint for criticizing ‘gender identity’ curriculum

Neufeld also spoke of his hopes for the children in his local schools.

“I want them to grow up as well adjusted, contented adults,” Neufeld said about the children he is fighting to protect. “I don’t hate them. I want to protect them. And I care enough about them that I don’t want them to permanently damage their bodies and destroy forever their ability to experience the joy of bringing new life into the world.”

The trustee asked for prayers for everyone involved in the hearing, including his lawyer Paul Jaffee, his opponent Glen Hansman, and the Supreme Court Justices who will decide his case.

In July Neufeld and Jaffee appeared on “CHP (Christian Heritage Party) Talks” to discuss the case. A video of the discussion may be seen below.





Share











