Science educator organization pushes curriculum for ‘gender-inclusive’ biology

(LifeSiteNews) – In the latest display of scientific and educational authorities prioritizing gender ideology over scientific soundness, the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) published a framework to teachers and school administrators to articulate “gender-inclusive biology.”

The document, by Sam Long, Lewis Steller, and River Suh, argues that “science curriculum must adapt to serve our students and prepare them for the future” because “gender and sexual diversity are more visible than ever.” It laments that “only 2.4% of LGBTQ students [saw] any LGBTQ-inclusive science content in 2017,” a lack that allegedly “impacts students’ career pathways — LGBTQ high school seniors who saw positive LGBTQ representation in science class were 17.3% more likely to choose a STEM major.”

The framework claims it will help “support and reduce harm to LGBTQ students,” “engage all students with inquiry into science in society,” and “develop student empathy toward diverse identities and perspectives.” It encourages the use of “language that turns toward, not away from, diversity and complexity,” including “sex assigned at birth” for biological sex, “learn[ing] your students’ names and gender pronouns,” “mother” replaced with “gestational parent, and using students’ last names instead of first names for rosters.

“During a lesson on pedigrees and genetic inheritance, the terms ‘mother,’ ‘father,’ and ‘biological parent’ are often used to describe the two individuals who create the egg and sperm that become a new person. However, we know that the relationship of these three people cannot always be described by those words,” the guide says. “This idea of ‘the two individuals who created the egg and sperm that became a new person’ has no official, accurate, and inclusive name in the English language. So this is a great opportunity for students to co-create language that accurately describes this idea.”

Underscoring the activist purpose of the framework, it states that “part of creating a gender-inclusive biology curriculum requires identifying places where societal power and oppression impact specific marginalized gender groups, including transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming people,” with the issue of sex-specific athletic programs cited as an example.

In public schools, a deluge of examples of left-wing teachers using their taxpayer-funded positions of authority to expose captive underage audiences to various far-left doctrines, from critical race theory to gender fluidity, often with school officials actively conspiring to keep parents in the dark. This has inspired a wave of state laws placing new limits and scrutiny on classroom content.

The same issue has manifested in private schools, as well, which are not subject to direct state oversight like public schools and therefore represents a more complicated challenge. While parents are not forced to send their children or tax dollars to private schools, many parents expect private schools to offer an alternative to such issues in public schools.

