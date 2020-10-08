Scientist who fled China: Chinese Communists arrested my mom because I told truth about COVID’s origin

October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Chinese virologist who fled to the U.S. and claims that COVID-19 was manufactured in a China lab said this week that her mother has been arrested by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Dr. Li-Meng Yan had fled to the United States in April, after criticizing the Chinese government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says that her mother’s arrest is not justified.

“My mom has done nothing wrong,” she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday. “The only thing they arrest my mom for, and send her to Beijing, is because I tell the truth of COVID-19, which [they] feel angry about.”

On September 14, Yan and three colleagues issued a research paper in which they cast doubts on the commonly held position that COVID-19 originated naturally. The paper stated that “the natural origin theory, although widely accepted, lacks substantial support.”

The authors noted that any deviation from the natural origin theory is strongly censured. However, Yan’s paper presents evidence that contradicts the natural origins of COVID-19 and shows that the virus “should be a laboratory product created by using bat coronaviruses ZC45 and/or ZXC21 as a template and/or backbone.” After the publication of the paper, Yan’s Twitter account was suspended.

Yan stated on Tucker Carlson Tonight on September 15 that COVID-19 was man-made and intentionally released by the Chinese government. “So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab … and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage.”

Yan emphasized that she knew of the origins and purpose of the COVID-19 pandemic. “So I have evidence to show why they can do it, what they have done, how did they do it.”

Additionally, she said that “the scientific world also keeps silence and work together with the Chinese Communist Party, they don’t want the people to know this truth.”

Following her own public statements regarding COVID-19, Yan said she was a threat to the Chinese authorities. “I am the target that Chinese Communist Party want to be disappeared.”

In the show aired October 6, Yan stated that the recent arrest of her mother is due to her own whistleblowing on COVID-19. She said the CCP was trying to prevent her from speaking out: “What they have done is try to make me silent.”

Yan further referenced the fact that Chinese authorities were angered by the interview with Tucker Carlson on September 15. She also noted that she had received no support from the World Health Organization or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yan told Carlson that silencing critics is a normal tactic of the CCP.

“It is common sense for our Chinese people in our daily life. Chinese Communist Party can use no reason to arrest and even kill anyone, just because you make them unhappy or you try to reveal the truth.”

Recently, a Chinese billionaire was given a jail sentence for 18 years after having criticized the manner in which President Xi Jinping managed the pandemic. Chinese state media declared that Ren Zhiqiang had been found guilty of financial corruption.

