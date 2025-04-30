Scientists working on mRNA shots for ‘every imaginable infectious disease,’ researcher claims

The dangers of mRNA shots are so well documented that 11 states have thus far pursued bans on them.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Nobel Prize-winning researcher who contributed to mRNA technology has said the gene therapy platform is being explored for “every imaginable infectious disease,” raising health concerns due to the dangers of mRNA shots.

Attorney Tom Renz recently warned that “all the childhood vaccines are going to be gene therapies” and that mRNA is now being integrated “into every vaccine out there,” although LifeSiteNews has not heard back from Renz after inquiring into his claim.

However, PennMedicine’s Dr. Drew Weissmann, who was jointly awarded with Dr. Katalin Karikó the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for contributing to the modified mRNA technology of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID “vaccines,” has said regarding this technology, “We’re working on every imaginable infectious disease.”

In addition, when presented with this prediction by Renz, Dr. Peter McCullough pointed LifeSiteNews to a pipeline of many mRNA so-called “vaccines” in development by Moderna. McCullough responded, “Yes, Moderna is one of many mRNA companies with an extensive portfolio of vaccines in development.”

The pharmaceutical company, which produced one of the most widely used mRNA COVID injections — and according to Open VAERS, the deadliest — is now working on a variety of mRNA “vaccines” for the flu, RSV, new variants of COVID, HIV, EBV, Lyme disease, Monkeypox, and many other viruses and diseases, including cancer.

PennMedicine has also listed a wide range of diseases for which mRNA injections are being studied or developed, including “all coronaviruses,” avian bird flu, malaria, genetic diseases, heart attacks, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

This is alarming considering the dangerous track record of mRNA injections. The U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which historically has recorded only a small fraction of vaccine injuries, has as of March 28 reported 38,541 deaths from the COVID shots, higher by far than those reported for any other vaccines since 1990. A total of 1,662,426 adverse events from the COVID shots have also been reported to VAERS.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots, which accounted for most injections, are distinguished from traditional vaccines by their mRNA technology, which did not come to market before the COVID outbreak largely due to safety concerns. In fact, as of May 2020, only one of Moderna’s mRNA candidates had passed Phase 1 trials, and StatNews had noted in 2016 that mRNA-based treatments are “highly risky,” and that “(b)ig pharma companies had tried similar work and abandoned it because it’s exceedingly hard to get RNA into cells without triggering nasty side effects.”

“Novartis abandoned the related realm of RNA interference over concerns about toxicity, as did Merck and Roche,” StatNews continued.

The dangers of mRNA shots are so well documented that 11 states have thus far pursued bans on them.

The mRNA COVID shots are theoretically supposed to work by injecting genetic mRNA material in the body that instructs cells to produce an antigen that in turn triggers an immune response. In the case of the COVID shots, this antigen is a spike protein, to which many doctors and researchers are attributing toxic effects of the mRNA shots.

Doctors, including surgeon and cancer drug inventor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, have explained that these spike proteins are inflammatory and attach to blood vessels with ACE-2 receptors found all throughout the body.

The toxic effects of spike proteins appear to be confirmed by Yale University scientists, who in February published a study linking post-COVID shot illness (“post-vaccination syndrome”) to distinct biomarkers, including elevated levels of circulating spike protein.

One of the concerns regarding mRNA technology is that it appears to produce inflammatory, symptom-inducing antigens indefinitely, at least in the case of the COVID shots. A practicing physician and Substack writer known as The Midwestern Doctor has pointed out that numerous studies show that after a COVID shot, spike protein production in the blood peaks, “and then declines but never reaches zero and appears to continue for months afterward.”

Despite the dangers of mRNA “vaccines,” they are being pushed by some of the most influential men in America, like Oracle chairman Larry Ellison, who has suggested AI could be used to rapidly develop new mRNA-based vaccines personalized for individual patients.

