‘Scope’ of Trudeau’s ArriveCAN app poses ‘serious threats to privacy,’ attorney warns

The 'consolidation of personal information into a single source is particularly concerning,' warned a representative for a top constitutional law group.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) — A top constitutional law group told LifeSiteNews that the Trudeau government’s plan to use the ArriveCAN app “beyond” the scope of COVID poses a “serious” threat to “privacy.”

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms warned LifeSiteNews that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s intention to use ArriveCAN — the COVID-era quarantine monitoring app for travelers — “beyond” the scope of the so-called pandemic “erodes” individual privacy and “infringes” on each Canadians’ “mobility” rights.

“The growth of the scope of the ArriveCAN app is troubling,” Justice Centre lawyer Hatim Kheir told LifeSiteNews by email. “It started as a tool for monitoring quarantine. It was expanded to include health data, specifically, COVID vaccination status. It is being further expanded to include customs information.”

“Under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, every Canadian citizen has the right to enter Canada. The app infringes that right of mobility by acting as a barrier to returning,” explained Kheir, adding, “The app also poses serious threats to privacy” as “Canadians should not be required to disclose personal, medical information as a precondition to exercising their right to return home.”

The Justice Centre’s comments came after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino indicated late last month that the government has plans to keep the COVID-era app around indefinitely as a way for the government to “modernize” the “border.”

“ArriveCAN was originally created for COVID-19, but it has technological capacity beyond that,” Mendicino said at a press conference on June 28, explaining that the app will allow travelers to complete their customs declaration digitally before landing.

While the feature is currently “optional,” many fear that since the ArriveCAN app itself was made mandatory for travel last November, these new features may also become mandatory.

Speaking about privacy, Kheir told LifeSiteNews that this “consolidation of personal information into a single source is particularly concerning.”

“Historically, information is provided to specific institutions for specific purposes,” the lawyer explained. “For example, when you provide your health data to a hospital, the police do not have access to that information.”

“The move towards apps that do everything means all the information uploaded is contained in a single source which can be breached or misused. Privacy means controlling your personal information. The consolidation of information in ArriveCAN erodes that control,” he added.

The expanded use of ArriveCAN seems to closely emulate many aspects of the World Economic Forum’s “Known Traveler Digital Identity,” which has listed Canada and the Netherlands as “pilot partners” since 2019.

Much like ArriveCAN, the KTDI has been marketed by the WEF as a system that “enables more secure and more seamless travel that benefits both travelers and the travel industry” by allowing “partners to access verifiable claims of a traveler’s identity data so they can assess their credibility, optimize passenger processing and reduce risk.”

As extensively reported by LifeSiteNews, the WEF is the globalist organization behind the “Great Reset” agenda, a socialist plan designed by wealthy elites that “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy” and establish a New World Order that seems to closely emulate many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System.

The group’s agenda has become known for their slogan, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

Both Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland have ties to the WEF, leading many Canadians, including economic and international affairs expert Rupa Subramanya, to question whether the group’s reach within the current Liberal government is “endangering Canadian democracy.”

Share











