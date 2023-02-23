Scotland’s frontrunner for first minister hit with smear campaign over biblical views on marriage

'Some of the things that have been said about religious opinions leave a lot of Catholics and a lot of Christians feeling marginalized,' the spokesman for the Scottish Catholic Bishops warned.

(LifeSiteNews) — A leading candidate to replace Scotland’s outgoing premier has faced fierce media and party backlash after revealing her Christian views on sex and marriage.

Kate Forbes, the Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for the rural region of Skye, Lochaber, and Badenoch and the country’s current finance minister, was tipped to take the place of outgoing First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon after her shock resignation last week.

However, Forbes, a member of the traditionalist Free Church of Scotland, soon faced intense scrutiny over her religious background and attending beliefs regarding marriage, sex, and the family. The 32-year-old finance minister previously said she would have voted against same-sex “marriage” legislation, should she have been a parliamentarian in 2014, when the law was changed in Scotland to allow the innovation.

Forbes also pushed back against Sturgeon’s recent Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which proposed granting individuals as young as 16 years old legal recognition as the opposite sex after merely self-identifying as such. The failure of the gender reform bill is thought to have played a significant role in Sturgeon’s decision to leave office.

The top-job-hopeful initially found backing among senior party members, but was soon dropped by many after doubling down in a Tuesday interview on her religious stance against same-sex “marriage,” further stating that “sex is for marriage,” and that a Scottish double rapist who identifies as a woman, Adam “Isla Bryant” Graham, is actually “a man.” The MSP also stated her personal opposition to having an abortion.

While Forbes defended traditional Christian teachings on a slew of moral matters, she stopped short of insisting that she would back revisions in law to protect marriage or, indeed, to stop legal abortion.

In the course of her Tuesday interview with Sky News, Forbes noted that while being personally opposed to gay “marriage” based on her conservative Christian beliefs, she stated that “equal marriage is a legal right” and, as such, she “would respect and defend that democratic choice,” going so far as to characterize anyone who would overturn so-called “equal marriage” laws as “a dictator.”

Likewise she defended legal abortion, despite her personal opposition, saying that though she “could never conceive of having an abortion” herself, nevertheless she had “zero intention or interest in changing the law that allows for other people to have an abortion.”

“I don’t think that any woman goes for an abortion lightly. And those legal provisions exist. And certainly under any leadership that I have, I wouldn’t be changing the law,” she added.

Regarding homosexual acts and conceiving children outside of wedlock, the politician argued that such acts are “wrong, according to my faith,” but that she “couldn’t care less what two consenting adults do in the comfort of their own bedroom… in a free society, you can do whatever you want.”

Furthermore, although pushing back against Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill in its most recent form, Forbes told Sky News that she “would have been far more supportive” had the bill affected only those aged 18 and above.

READ: Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon says resignation had nothing to do with criticism of her transgender agenda

— Article continues below Petition — Boycott United Airlines until they permanently drop their unlawful Covid jab mandate Show Petition Text 2032 have signed the petition. Let's get to 2500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition United Airlines acted despicably when they forced unvaccinated staff out of their jobs, laying-off those who objected to taking the experimental jab on religious grounds. It's time all of us stood up for these brave conscientious objectors who refused to budge. SIGN: I am boycotting United Airlines until they permanently drop their COVID shot mandate. Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an “UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE,” a new term for "fired". The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they “…suddenly becoming religious” and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line.” The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency. BOYCOTT UNITED AIRLINES UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE 30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer. They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply. The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life. Join the Boycott: I support the 30 unvaccinated staff in their pursuit of justice. Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job. With staffs' religious liberty trampled upon, United used every trick in the book to make their position untenable. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people. These heavy-handed tactics were intended to cause the unvaccinated to bend to the airline's will. But the affected staff say they "kneel only to God in Heaven, the maker of Heaven and Earth." We must all seek justice against the illegal, indecent, and treacherous actions that United exacted against its own staff. Please share this petition with as many people as possible - help us fight this battle so that future generations of Christians won’t have to fear this type of treatment by their employers.



MORE INFORMATION: United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate



Legal Fund: LifeFunder.com/wings Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

However, despite clearly stating her unwillingness to revoke legislation in public office which she does not privately support, such as gay “marriage,” simply believing that such unions are illicit has proved enough to merit axing from her colleagues.

Fellow SNP MSP Gillian Martin, who initially backed Forbes, released a statement following the Sky News interview, noting that she no longer supports Forbes’ bid for leadership because of her personal views on marriage.

We must be full throated in our support of equal marriage. No if or buts. I won’t be supporting Kate’s campaign on that basis. I wish her well- she’s extremely talented. But I have red lines. And this is one. — Gillian Martin (@GillianMSP) February 21, 2023

“We must be full throated in our support of equal marriage. No if or buts. I won’t be supporting Kate’s campaign on that basis. I wish her well – she’s extremely talented. But I have red lines. And this is one,” Martin wrote.

Unequivocal support for homosexual unions soon became the clear litmus test for Forbes’ campaign for the top role in Scottish politics, with many early backers withdrawing support in quick succession after deciding her mere private opposition was a failing grade.

Scotland’s minister for just transition, Richard Lochhead, U-turned on his support for Forbes after her comments on gay “marriage” sparked widespread controversy:

I welcomed my colleague Kate Forbes’ decision to join the SNP leadership contest given her talents & felt it would give us a real contest: new ideas and a new approach that we desperately need. However, I agree we can’t have a Party Leader who’d vote against same sex marriage.

Just hours after voicing support for Forbes, children and young people minister Clare Haughey also backtracked, writing that she “absolutely and completely” supports “equal marriage,” and that consequently she “cannot continue to support Kate’s leadership campaign.”

Others reportedly described Forbes’ campaign as a “car crash” and “sinking fast” after her refusal to back down on her opposition to prevailing cultural beliefs.

Peter Kearney, speaking on behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, noted that the sharp critique which has accompanied Forbes’ comments could put people off of entering politics.

“People will believe their views won’t be respected,” Kearney told The Herald. “ We run the risk of denying ourselves people with talent and ability.”

“Human rights law describes certain ‘protected characteristics,’ among them: race, gender and sexual orientation, which cannot be used as a basis for discrimination,” he noted. “It is important that we remember religion is also a protected characteristic, deserving of respect.

Kearney lamented that in the “pursuit of diversity we have embraced conformity. There is absolutely an intolerance of certain types of difference. We are less tolerant of people’s religious orientations. Some of the things that have been said about religious opinions leave a lot of Catholics and a lot of Christians feeling marginalized.”

“It’s difficult to imagine anyone entering politics who didn’t have ‘deeply held views,’ whether they are economic, social, environmental or religious views shouldn’t matter. What matters is that they don’t impose those views on others, but instead respect differences,” he stated.

“If someone was deemed unsuited to office on the basis of any other protected characteristic there would, quite rightly, be outraged and indignant reactions. As a society we will be guilty of hypocrisy if we don’t defend everyone’s right to freely hold, manifest and express their religious beliefs.”

Forbes also found support from the Free Church of Scotland to which she belongs as an active member. A spokesman said that the church is “concerned at the level of anti-Christian intolerance which has been displayed on social media, and by some political and media commentators.”

The spokesman added that it was “lamentable that Kate’s honest adherence to simple traditional values would, for some, disqualify her from contributing to the public good of Scotland.”

READ: British majority supports transgenderism in theory, but not actual males in women’s spaces

Share











