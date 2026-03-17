BREAKING: Scotland’s Parliament votes against assisted suicide in pro-life victory

Scotland would have been the first part of the UK to legalize assisted suicide, but lawmakers rejected the bill in a 69-57 vote on Tuesday night.

EDINBURGH (LifeSiteNews) — The Scottish Parliament rejected a bill that would have legalized euthanasia in the country, in a major victory for the right to life.

Scottish MSPs voted down the so-called “assisted dying” legislation on Tuesday night in a 69–57 vote, with one member abstaining. Twelve MSPs who supported the bill last May switched their votes over concerns about the risk of coercion, lack of oversight, and other problems, dooming the legislation.

The failed vote comes as a similar bill in the UK Parliament pushed by leftist PM Keir Starmer faces massive backlash and is also expected to fail.

Various prominent liberal MSPs opposed the euthanasia bill, including First Minister John Swinney, as well as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy leader Jackie Baillie.

Baillie called Tuesday’s vote the most “consequential of the devolution era” and raised concerns about the lack of funding for palliative care.

Ruth Maguire, an SNP MSP diagnosed with cervical cancer, likewise advocated against the bill, saying it “frightens” her.

“My blood runs cold thinking about sitting in a room in hospital and having a doctor raise [assisted suicide] with me as we weigh up treatment options,” she said. “In voting against the bill I’m just choosing to vote for the inherent dignity of life and I urge colleagues to do the same.”

Scotland, a highly secularized country, would have been the first part of the UK to legalize assisted suicide.

Titled the “Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill” and introduced by Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur, the legislation would have allowed medical professionals to give lethal drugs to Scottish residents deemed “terminally ill” if two practitioners signed off.

McArthur said after the vote that was “devastated” by the result.

The Catholic bishops’ conference of Scotland (BCOS) condemned the measure, with BCOS President Bishop John Keenan calling it a “serious threat to vulnerable Scots, including the elderly, disabled, those who suffer from poor mental health, and victims of domestic abuse.”

Bishop Keenan pointed out in a recent press release that Parliament had voted against an “institutional opt-out” for the bill, “meaning Catholic hospices and care homes would be forced to close rather than provide assisted suicides in a hammer blow to an already creaking palliative care system.”

“Our task as a society is not to eliminate suffering by eliminating the sufferer, but to surround every individual with love, support, and dignity until their natural end,” he stressed.

MSPs had notably stripped the bill of conscience protections for health care professionals, prompting medical associations to oppose it, including the Royal Pharmaceutical Society in Scotland, the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, the Association of Palliative Medicine, and the Association of Palliative Care Social Workers, as Right to Life UK noted.

Other social work associations and more than a dozen disability advocacy groups also came out against the legislation.

Bishop Keenan praised the vote on Tuesday in a statement, saying, “MSPs can be confident that they have taken the correct and responsible course of action. Their vote serves to protect some of Scotland’s most vulnerable individuals from the risk of being pressured into a premature death.”

“Our next priority must be to strengthen palliative care by ensuring that it is properly funded and accessible to all who require it.”

Right to Life UK hailed the failure of the Scottish bill as “likely striking a mortal blow” to the UK’s legislation.

This story is developing…

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