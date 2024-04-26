Scotland’s support for assisted suicide is falling as Parliament considers legalization

Scottish support for assisted suicide is less than 50% when it applies to people who are not terminally ill, and yet Scotland's proposed euthanasia bill permits people who are not terminally ill to be killed by euthanasia.

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — An article by David Albert Jones was published in the Journal of Medical Ethics on April 15 explaining that support for assisted suicide in Scotland is weakening.

Jones explained that strong support for assisted suicide is declining:

These polls thus measured how many ‘strongly support[ed]’ legalising assisted dying. This was 55% in 2019, 45% in 2023, and 40% in 2024. It is evident that the level of strong support has declined and that a majority of Scots are no longer strongly in favour, but are ambivalent to some degree or are opposed.

Jones further explained that the public is confused by the meaning of the term “assisted dying”:

Support for assisted suicide is less than 50 percent when it applies to people who are not terminally ill and yet Scotland’s euthanasia bill permits people who are not terminally ill to be killed by euthanasia. Jones explains:

The second tracker also shows that support is well under 50% if assisted suicide would be provided to people who are not terminally ill. It might seem that the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is indeed restricted to people who are terminally ill. However, unlike similar legislation in the United States, New Zealand or Australia, the Scottish Bill defines ‘terminal illness’ with no reference to a person being close to death. The term is used to cover anyone with an advanced progressive condition that would be expected to shorten life if not treated. This would include conditions such as type 1 diabetes. It is unclear if this is what the public understands by the term ‘terminal illness.’

Jones ends his article by stating that support for assisted suicide is not overwhelming and it is not growing:

Public support for legalisation of assisted suicide in Scotland is thus neither ‘overwhelming’ nor ‘growing.’ Less than half strongly support a change in the law. Less than half want their MP to vote to change in the law. Less than half support assisted suicide for non-terminal conditions (as the proposed Bill seems to include). Few if any regard assisted dying/assisted suicide as being among the most important issues facing Scotland and all indications are that Scottish support for its legalisation has declined markedly in recent years. MSPs should assess for themselves the merits and/or dangers of the proposed Bill without fearing that they will be out of step with public opinion. Indeed, if they feel ambivalent or hesitant on this issue then they are probably reflecting the views of most people in Scotland.

Scotland’s deceptive euthanasia bill redefines terminal illness to include people with disabilities.

Reprinted with permission from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

