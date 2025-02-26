Scottish nuns say Latin Mass will continue after bishop asks traditional order to leave diocese

The trustees of the Marian Franciscan Sisters told LifeSiteNews that the celebration of the Latin Mass ‘will continue as normal’ while they seek ‘clarification’ from Bishop Andrew McKenzie about why he asked the Marian Franciscans to leave his diocese.

DUNDEE, Scotland (LifeSiteNews) — A thriving religious community asked to leave their diocese says that the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) will continue at their chapel for the time being.

In a statement to LifeSiteNews, the trustees of the Marian Franciscan Sisters confirmed that the celebration of the TLM “will continue as normal” while they seek “clarification” from Bishop Andrew McKenzie about why he asked the Marian Franciscans, consisting of both nuns and friars, to leave the Diocese of Dunkeld.

“We will endeavour to ascertain the Bishop’s wishes and consider them fully, maintaining as good relations with the Bishop and Diocese, as best we can,” the statement read. “Please continue to pray for both communities as well as for the Bishop and the Diocese.”

On Saturday evening, the Marian Franciscans themselves broke the news of their bishop’s request on social media. The group consists of 20 friars and 30 nuns.

Ave Maria! Dear Friends, not a happy news to share. We have been told to leave the Diocese of Dunkeld. Very soon 50 people (counting friars and sisters resident) will be homeless. To find another accommodation for both communities is not easy. Please pray for us and help us. pic.twitter.com/6nsONMZAL5 — The Marian Franciscans (@marianfriars) February 22, 2025

The Marian Franciscans were invited to live in the old Lawside Convent and Diocesan Centre in Dundee by Bishop Stephen Robson in 2022. However, Robson retired in December of that year on grounds of ill health. After his initial successor died two weeks before his scheduled consecration, Father Andrew McKenzie was appointed Bishop of Dunkeld in May 2024.

It is not known publicly why Bishop McKenzie wants the double order (known also as the Sisters of the Immaculate and St. Maximilian Kolbe and the Friars of the Immaculate and St. Francis) to vacate the large property and leave the Diocese of Dunkeld. It is also uncertain on what canonical grounds the bishop has the authority to order the community to leave Dundee.

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to support the Marian Franciscans with their prayers and donations. The Marian Franciscans cannot hold money, so the Friends of the Marian Franciscans charity takes care of the friars’ and the sisters’ finances.

Share











