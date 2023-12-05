Scottish politician wants to ban prayer, pro-life signs near abortion centers

Not only does the bill consider silent pro-life prayer a criminal act, but the legislation also has provisions to stop people from displaying pro-life signs on their own property if near an abortion facility.

SCOTLAND (LifeSiteNews) – Gillian Mackay (Scottish Greens) MSP for Central Scotland is strongly pushing a motion to legislate the introduction of so-called exclusion zones banning prayer or pro-life outreach around abortion facilities and hospitals in Scotland.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Scotland Bill, which has cross-party support at Holyrood, would create “safe access zones” near places that commit abortions. Under the provisions of the bill, it would be a criminal act to attempt to impede or influence a person contemplating an abortion or entering an abortion facility. The bill is also aims to criminalize the display of pro-life signage or audio messaging near abortion facilities.

Facilities that commit abortions are referred to as “protected premises” in the draft legislation. The bill also allows the government the possibility of extending “protected premises” to include GP surgeries, pharmacies, counseling services, and sexual health clinics.

The draconian bill proposes that default zones be created around abortion centers comprising of the public land of the grounds of abortion facilities, and the public area of land within a strict boundary of 200 meters.

Not only does the bill consider silent pro-life vigils a criminal act, but the legislation also has provisions to stop people from displaying pro-life signs on their own property if near an abortion facility. No pro-life signs would be able to be displayed from “residential buildings” such as nearby houses, apartments, balconies, windows, or churches if they could be seen near an abortion clinic. And audible prayer from a loudspeaker, for instance, within the boundary area could be deemed a criminal offense under bill conditions.

Catherine Robinson, a spokesperson for the Right to Life UK, called the pro-abortion bill a “truly draconian piece of legislation that reaches into the homes of ordinary people.”

Robinson added: “No one else is penalized for hanging the flag of their favorite football team from their window, or having a ‘Vote Labour’ sign, but if an [individual] or a church wants to display a sign, from within their own property, which says ‘Pregnant? We can help,’ they may be guilty of violating this buffer zone legislation.”

MSP Mackay’s effort to criminalize and ban pro-life public speech, assembly, and protest comes despite ex-British Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying in a letter to police forces in England and Wales on September 2 that “silent prayer is not unlawful” and that holding views that may offend is “not a criminal offence.”

The legislation also goes further than other jurisdictions that have recently created “buffer zones,” such as Northern Ireland. The bill will allow the Scottish government powers to extend “safe access zones” larger than 200 meters without limit following an application by the relevant Health Board or so-called health provider.

The bill could also introduce hefty fines of up to £10,000 for anyone who breaks the boundaries of the buffer zones.

Christian Action Research and Education (CARE), a social policy charity group, believes the bill is “based on an objectively false narrative that access to abortions in Scotland is being impeded.”

Michael Veitch, a policy officer at that charity, said the proposed bill is a public diversion from issues such as “disability abortion, advances in technology that improve viability, moves to reduce abortions, and wider discussions about the drivers of abortion in Scotland.”

In correspondence with LifeSiteNews, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) argued the planned buffer zones will “effectively criminalize compassion by denying pregnant women the opportunity to learn about the practical help available,” and in doing so more lives will be lost.

“If Humza Yousaf’s Government is committed to making Scotland ‘a modern, inclusive nation which respects, protects, and fulfils all internationally recognized human rights’ then it should oppose the passage of the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill,” said SPUC.

The Scottish Parliament’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is currently looking for public input about the legislation. The committee will be commencing the first-stage examination of the bill in detail soon. The public have between now and December 20 to express their views.

Mackay, who has campaigned since 2020 for exclusionary buffer zones in Scotland, hopes parliament’s scrutiny of her member’s bill will be “as effective and robust as possible.”

Alithea Williams, Public Policy Manager at SPUC, is urging as “many people to respond to the consultation as possible.” She added: “We need to make it clear to MSPs how unworkable and unethical it is to ban people from peacefully praying and offering help to women.”

Information on how share your views on the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill can be found here. The Catholic Parliamentary Office in Scotland also strongly encourages Catholics to weigh in on the proposed legislation. SPUC has produced an easy to use guide to assist supporters in responding to the consultation and is urging them to act now to fight this bill.

