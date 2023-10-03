Scottish torchlight procession to witness to the ‘lives lost’ and ‘hurt by abortion’

A public rosary will precede the procession and a Mass will follow in Glasgow's St. Andew's Cathedral on Thursday, October 26.

GLASGOW, Scotland (LifeSiteNews) – A torchlight procession will solemnly commemorate the 10 million lives lost and “countless” families hurt since the passing of Britain’s 1967 Abortion Act.

The Glasgow Torchlight Procession 2023, organized by the Society for the Protection of the Unborn (SPUC) Scotland, will take place on Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m. It will be preceded by a public rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s George Square. A 7:30 p.m. Mass at St. Andrew’s Cathedral will follow. SPUC stated in a flyer for the event that this “is a peaceful act of witness, not a demonstration.”

In a statement sent to LifeSiteNews today, SPUC Scotland explained the magnitude of the abortion problem in contemporary Britain.

“In Britain today, 720 unborn children will be killed. Around 620 of those children will be killed in their family home as a result of the deadly pills by post scheme. In Britain this month, 21,600 unborn children will be killed. In Britain this year, at least 260,000 unborn children will be killed. In Britain, since the passing of the 1967 Abortion Act, well over 10 million unborn children have been killed,” they wrote.

SPUC is encouraging everyone of good will who can reach Glasgow’s George Square on October 26 to join the procession and witness to the “lives lost and lives hurt by the violence of abortion.”

“We need to put an end to this injustice that darkens our nation a little bit more each year as the death toll grows,” they wrote. “You can be that much needed light in the darkness.”

“We will ensure that these precious lives are not forgotten. Please join SPUC at the Glasgow Torchlight Procession and be a light for life.”

“NB: This is a peaceful act of witness, not a demonstration.”

Abortion is technically a crime under the Abortion Act of 1967, although widespread access to it is available through so-called exemptions, such as if having a baby would involve “injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or any existing children of her family.” In this situation, an unborn child can be killed up until 24 weeks after conception. Additional exemptions are provided if “there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped.” In such a case, an unborn child can be killed up to the day of his or her birth.

