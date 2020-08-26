Screaming BLM mob surrounds, harasses diner in upscale DC neighborhood

PETITION: Support priest who was suspended for calling out the Black Lives Matter organization! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) –– Restaurant patrons dining al fresco in the nation’s capital were accosted by a roving mob of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters demanding that white diners raise their fists as a sign of solidarity with their Marxist cause.

The BLM mob targeted and surrounded peaceful patrons seated at tables along sidewalks in Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan, increasingly upscale neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., bordering the downtown area.

The majority of the BLM protesters seen in raw videos of the assaults appear to be white.

Washington Post writer Fred Kunkle was on the scene, reporting on Twitter:

“In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting ‘White silence is violence!’ and demanding White diners show their solidarity.

“Others in the group yelled, ‘Put your fist up!’”

Kunkle continued in subsequent tweets:

In Adams Morgan, protesters screamed at Lauren B. Victor for several minutes for refusing to raise her fist with them. “Are you a Christian?” a female protester demanded. “Good for you — you stood your ground,” Chuck Modiano said sarcastically as the crowd moved on. Modiano, who had been yelling at Victor and moments later identified himself as a citizen journalist who writes for Deadspin, told Victor he couldn’t understand why she was the only diner in the area who wouldn’t comply. “What was in you, you couldn’t do this?” “I felt I was under attack,” Victor, an urban planner, said, adding that she felt there was something wrong about being coerced to show support. “In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” said Victor.

In a second video, the mob of BLM protesters insisted that people who refuse to raise their fists are white supremacists.

The tweeted videos went viral, provoking an avalanche of reactions from people disturbed by the unprovoked actions of the mob.

“Don’t blame Black folks for this. It’s a bunch of White kids who’ve hijacked BLM,” tweeted Ike Dixon, a black political commentator. “What they’re doing is wrong and has absolutely no place in the movement for racial and social justice.”

“‘Liberal’ white people sometimes do their best to ruin justified movements by going overboard and turning them into mob frenzies and over the top witch hunts,” noted Eugene Gu, M.D., founder and CEO of CoolQuit.com. “What these people did in Columbia Heights does not represent the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“And just like on Twitter, it’s also some journalists who foam at the mouth like they have rabies and go berserk like media justice warriors,” continued Gu. “They act like judge, jury, and executioner in the court of public opinion. It is beyond scary for people who love fairness and democracy.”

“People are more disturbed by this than the actual killing of people,” said Twitter user Kully Samrah.

“No matter the cause, you can’t support a movement like this. It’s totalitarian,” said Kmele Foster, an American telecommunications entrepreneur and political commentator.

“The movement isn’t your values. Live your values,” he added.

Brit Hume, elder statesman at Fox News, offered a succinct interpretation to one of the mob videos: “The American left in action, 2020.”