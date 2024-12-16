News

Scripps Spelling Bee will now accept ‘womyn’ as alternative spelling for ‘women’

Scripps Spelling Bee included ‘womyn’ – an invented feminist term – in a list of officially approved words for third graders who want to prepare for its annual tournaments.
2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 28, 2024 in National Harbor, MarylandAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Stephen Kokx
(LifeSiteNews) — Woke words are now part of competitive spelling for children.  

The famous Scripps Spelling Bee has announced that it will accept “womyn” as an alternative spelling for the word “women.” 

“Womyn” is a fictitious, grammatically incorrect term invented by feminists in the 1970s that symbolically removes the suffix “man” in an attempt to make it free from masculine influence. 

Scripps included “womyn” in a list of officially approved words for third graders who want to prepare for its annual tournaments.

Social media was abuzz following the announcement.  

“You can’t make this up,” famous X account Libs of TikTok said on the platform. 

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was similarly blown away.  

A spokesperson for Scripps told Fox News Digital that it made the decision because the alternative spelling is included in the Merriam-Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary. 

“All of the words used in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program are pulled from our official dictionary, Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary. During competition, our policy is to accept any correct spelling listed in our official dictionary that isn’t marked archaic or obsolete,” the person said 

Scripp’s decision to permit “womyn” as an acceptable spelling is not the first time nonsense words have been promoted in the United States.    

In 2021, Democratic Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver absurdly ended his opening prayer to the House of Representatives by using the word “Awoman” instead of “Amen.” 

GOP Representative Guy Reschenthaler correctly pointed out on X that Amen is Latin for “so be it” and that it is “not a gendered word.” 

“Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable,” he said.  

Scripp’s 100th annual tournament is scheduled to take place in May 2025, which is twenty-years after this journalist won the Sacred Heart of Jesus school’s spelling bee competition.  

