Sean Hannity uses his Fox News show to push COVID vaccination

July 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative FOX News host Sean Hannity devoted a recent segment of his show to begging people to take a COVID-19 vaccine despite having a guest on who had a medical condition precipitated by a different vaccine.

“I believe in the science of vaccination,” Hannity said during his show on Monday night after criticizing a decision by a federal judge to allow a coronavirus vaccine mandate at Indiana University.

“Just like we’ve been saying, please take COVID seriously,” Hannity said.

“You also have a right to medical privacy, and doctor-patient confidentiality is also important,” Hannity said before imploring viewers to take the experimental shot.

“And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Hannity then had Olivia Sandor on his show. The recent high school graduate will no longer attend Brigham Young University in Hawaii after the Mormon college denied her request for a medical exemption from its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Sandor “suffers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease affecting the nervous system, which can be triggered by vaccination.”

After hearing Sandor share her story, Fox News medical analyst Nicole Saphier appeared to criticize her for deciding not to get vaccinated, despite the fact that Guillain-Barre syndrome can be a side effect of at least one coronavirus vaccine on the market (Johnson & Johnson), according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Hannity introduced Dr. Saphier by noting that she, too, is “pro-science” and “pro-vaccine science.”

“I would say for Olivia, while I understand the impetus behind not wanting to get vaccinated, as long as she continues to protect herself,” Saphier said, she should be OK. She then added that Sandor should also be worried about getting the coronavirus.

Saphier then explained that she did not know of any current coronavirus vaccines causing Guillain-Barre Syndrome but did appear to defend Sandor’s decision.

Hannity said that he talked to someone at BYU-Hawaii who said university officials only have the requirement because it’s a state rule.

That claim appears dubious since the public University of Hawaii withdrew its own vaccine requirement.

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, questioned why Fox News had begun pushing vaccination.

“Why are multiple Fox hosts suddenly devoting entire segments today begging people to take the vaccine?” Ellis wrote on Twitter. “You’d think the Murdochs just acquired Pfizer.”

Why are multiple Fox hosts suddenly devoting entire segments today begging people to take the vaccine?



You’d think the Murdochs just acquired Pfizer. https://t.co/wWGcVYX8QA — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 20, 2021

