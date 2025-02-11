Searches for ‘abortion’ on CDC website now direct users to look up ‘adoption’

The CDC under the Trump administration has also removed thousands of references on its website to ‘transgender’ individuals, so-called ‘LGBTQ+ health,’ and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as the monkeypox vaccine.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In a move that some workers in the so-called “reproductive health” industry say is a “clear attempt” to change how conversations around pregnancy are approached, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website no longer returns search results for the word “abortion” and instead suggests that users try searching the word “adoption.”

One pro-life advocate called the change in the CDC’s website a “HUGE WIN.”

Conservative talk show host Christopher Calvin Reid proclaimed on X, “GREAT NEWS! The Trump administration is scrubbing [so-called] reproductive health care information from the CDC website.”

“Oh, and by the way, the site also suggests ‘adoption’ when people search for ‘abortion’!!!” he added.

GREAT NEWS! The Trump administration is scrubbing reproductive health care information from the CDC website. Oh, and by the way, the site also suggests “adoption” when people search for “abortion.!!! @LilaGraceRose @MegEBrock @douglaswils @BaptistLeaders RETWEET #ProLife pic.twitter.com/1kPX9o2qYa — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) February 6, 2025

“I saw this today and tears came down my face,” said Christian musician Sean Feucht on X. “I know it seems … simple but this is the moment we’ve prayed for.”

The change is just one of several in the CDC’s website that appeared after the site went offline shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in order to comply with executive orders issued by Trump.

Terms scrubbed or edited from the CDC’s website include thousands of references to “transgender” individuals, so-called “LGBTQ+ health,” and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as HIV testing guidelines for gender-confused people, recommendations for HIV medication, and resources on “LGBTQ+ youth health,” according to a Newsmax report.

The CDC’s vaccine advisory page also dropped references to the monkeypox (“mpox”) vaccine, according to Newsmax.

Not everyone was thrilled with the omission of “abortion” as a searchable term from the CDC website.

“It’s a very strange thing to do because the decision tree around pregnancy is to either continue the pregnancy or not,” Meghan Eagen-Torkko, director of the school of nursing at Eastern Michigan University, told The Hill.

“If the pregnancy is continued, then the decision becomes parenting or not,” said Eagen-Torkko. “There’s no point in that when abortion and adoption are on the same branch.”

Jezebel, the leftist website for women, said the move by the CDC was “alarming.”

“CDC Site Ominously Redirects Searches For Abortion to Adoption,” blared the Jezebel headline.

“Key federal websites are increasingly scrubbing and replacing vital, objective information to push the new administration’s far-right agenda—including manipulatively presenting adoption as an alternative for abortion,” lamented the outlet.

